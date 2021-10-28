Fergie said the ancient oak trees, which were going to be destroyed to build a warehouse, inspired one of her books

Princess Eugenie Says 'Well Done Mumma' to Sarah Ferguson After Duchess Saves Oaks by Childhood Home

Princess Eugenie is celebrating her "mumma" Sarah Ferguson's environmental victory.

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, shared an Instagram post on Thursday triumphant declaring, "We won!" after a local board voted to overturn plans to destroy 67 ancient oak trees near her childhood home to build a warehouse. She added the trees inspired her book The Enchanted Oak Tree.

"I am one of 103,000 people who signed a petition calling for a rethink," Fergie captioned of a photo of her posing in front of one of the trees. "On the eve of the COP26 summit, this shows how local democracy can work and protect our precious natural environment."

She added, "Developers may yet appeal but today we can celebrate."

Fergie, 62, said in a previous post that she was "heartbroken at the thought of [the trees] being lost forever."

"Let's hope they do the right thing," she said of the Basingstoke councillors about to vote on the matter.

Sharing in her mother's victory was Princess Eugenie, who shared Fergie's post to her own Instagram story with the caption "Well done mumma" along with a clapping cartoon animation.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie of York Credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie, 31, also uses her social media page to promote environmental causes. On World Environment Day in June, she shared photos of herself enjoying the outdoors with her son August, who was born in February.

"Thank you world for giving us such a beautiful place to live," she captioned the post. "To mark this day I wanted to share some photos over the years (and more recent ones 👶🏻) that remind me how amazing our environment is and how we must always protect it."

Last week, Princess Eugenie dedicated an Instagram post to Fergie in honor of the Duchess of York's 62nd birthday.