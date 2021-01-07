How Royal Mom-to-Be Princess Eugenie Made Christmas Special for Safe House Residents

Princess Eugenie helped make the holidays a little brighter for victims of modern slavery.

The Salvation Army U.K. tweeted their thanks to Eugenie and Julia de Boinville, cofounders of the Anti-Slavery Collective, for providing safe house residents with crafts and other activities last month. The organization also shared photos of the gifts wrapped in shiny red paper.

The presents came with a note that hinted Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her first child early this year, and Julia recently made a secret in-person visit to the center: "Thank you for welcoming Eugenie and I into our home earlier this month, and for sharing your stories so openly," the card said. "You inspire us to keep fighting against modern slavery, and we have you in out hearts and minds every day."

"This Christmas safe house residents were delighted to receive gifts from @TASC founders HRH Princess Eugenie & Julia de Boinville containing crafts & other activities to help with their well-being as they stay safe and continue to recover from their experiences of #ModernSalvery," the Salvation Army said in their tweet.

Eugenie and Julia also visited safe house residents in October for a socially distanced meeting to hear about their experiences.

"They were incredibly moved by the courageous stories of the survivors who had endured sometimes decades of abuse at the hands of traffickers and slave labourers," the Anti-Slavery Collective said in an Instagram post. "These incredible individuals have the courage to remain inspired by the prospect of a brighter future, despite their difficult journey in the face of extreme adversity."

In addition to her work to end modern slavery, Princess Eugenie has volunteered with the Salvation Army throughout the coronavirus pandemic. In May, she and husband Jack Brooksbank sported matching neon yellow vests as they organized and packed food.

The COVID-19 outbreak hit the Queen's granddaughter's family firsthand, as the royal's father-in-law George Brooksbank was hospitalized with the contagious respiratory virus in the spring. He has since recovered.

Princess Eugenie's growing baby bump was on display as she stepped out in a blue coat from Zara over a print dress last month while leaving work in London. The 30-year-old royal also sported a black face mask with a red lip detail and completed the look with black boots and a Louis Vuitton bag.