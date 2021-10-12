Princess Eugenie Shares an Intimate New Wedding Photo to Mark Third Anniversary

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018

Princess Eugenie has many special memories to cherish from her 2018 wedding, and she just shared one more!

The royal took to Instagram on her third wedding anniversary Tuesday to reveal a never-before-seen photo from her big day. In the photo, she is dancing closely with husband Jack Brooksbank and has a broad smile on her face.

"Happy Anniversary my love," Eugenie, 31, captioned the image. "3 years today!!"

The couple tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018. Their wedding festivities spanned a lavish two-day celebration with friends and family, including her grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Last year, she marked her second anniversary with Jack, now 35, by posting her first Instagram Reel montage set to London Grammar's "Baby It's You" that included nine photos from their big day and a cute one of the couple posing among snowy mountains with penguins in the background.

The couple have had plenty of reason to celebrate this year — they welcomed son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on February 9. August has had many adventures this year, including lots of outdoor time and even the chance to meet an elephant that shared his name!