Princess Eugenie Celebrates 'Dear Mumsy' Sarah Ferguson on Her 63rd Birthday

The photos showed the pair on various outdoor excursions, also featuring 32-year-old Princess Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice

Published on October 16, 2022 01:33 PM
Photo: Princess Eugenie/ Instagram

Princess Eugenie wished her mother, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson a happy birthday on Instagram Saturday, by sharing a series of photos of the two of them.

"Half an hour left to go of October 15th 2022 but better late than never. Happy Birthday my dear mumsy! ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘 @sarahferguson15," her caption read.

The photos showed the pair on various outdoor excursions, also featuring 32-year-old Princess Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. The final photo shows Princess Eugenie standing by her mother, holding the son she shares with Brooksbank, August. The family is also joined by two of Fergie's beloved Norfolk terriers.

Princess Eugenie/ Instagram.

The Duchess of York celebrated her big day with her own social media posts when she shared several pictures of herself playing with the late Queen Elizabeth's corgis, whom she adopted after the monarch's passing in September at age 96.

"The presents that keep giving," the Duchess of York's caption read, accompanying two posts showing Ferguson posing with the dogs on the lawn.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife penned an open letter to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for Good Housekeeping last Sept. when her daughters started raising children of their own.

Princess Eugenie/ Instagram

Baby August was born in February 2021, while Princess Beatrice — who became a stepmother to husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's young son when they wed in 2020 — welcomed her first child, Sienna Elizabeth, in September 2021.

"Every day I thank the universe for allowing me to be your mother," wrote Fergie. "You have always been the blood in my veins. From the time you were wee tots, you made my life complete. I look at how full of humility, laughter and joy you are in your hearts, and I marvel at you both. Now, in you as mothers, I see strength, courage and steadfastness, integrity and goodness, and the way you embrace every challenge and moment. It is an extraordinary feeling when your child becomes a mother."

She continued, "Suddenly my little girlies have their own little ones ... such a feeling to get used to. But if I do cry or tear up as you drive away, it is only because I am so proud of you. It has been just us for 33 years, but now you are creating your own families, and I couldn't be happier for you both and my magnificent sons-in-law, Jack and Edo."

