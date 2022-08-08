Princess Eugenie Celebrates Big Sister Princess Beatrice's Birthday with Never-Before-Seen Photos

The series of snaps, shared on Princess Eugenie's Instagram, included behind-the-scenes of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2022 02:06 PM
princess eugenie, Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Photo: Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie is marking Princess Beatrice's 34th birthday in a modern way: with a social media tribute!

To celebrate her sister's big day, Princess Eugenie shared several never-before-seen photos of the pair on her Instagram page. One photo is from Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend in June, when the sisters opted for brightly colored dresses to attend a service of thanksgiving honoring their grandmother.

Another snap shows the sisters in matching cream ensembles, while Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also posed with a sign promoting Eugenie's podcast.

There was also a special cameo from their cousin, Zara Tindall, in a silly selfie!

"Happy Birthday to my special big sissy. Love you so much," Princess Eugenie, 32, captioned the post with a number of emojis.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">princess eugenie</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-beatrice/" data-inlink="true">Princess Beatrice</a>
Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also shared a sweet message to "the world's best wife" and "best mother" in honor of her birthday.

"You are the world's best wife," Edo, as he is known, wrote on Instagram with a smiling photo of Beatrice. "Along with this, you are the best mother in the world. We love you so very much. Happy birthday my darling."

The couple married in July 2020 and welcomed their daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, in Sept. 2021. Edo also has a son from a previous relationship, and Princess Beatrice has said becoming a stepmother is a "great honor."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have always been close, and they even welcomed children in the same year. Before Sienna was born, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed a son named August in Feb. 2021.

Like Sienna's middle name pays tribute to the Queen, Princess Eugenie honored her grandfather Prince Philip by including his name as a middle name for August.

Related Articles
Princess Beatrice d’York and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg at Les Invalides on October 19, 2019 in Paris, France.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Relationship Timeline
Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte
What's in a Royal Name? See the Most Popular Royal-Inspired Baby Names in the U.S. and the U.K.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Princess Eugenie of York, August Brooksbank, Jack Brooksbank, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Ken Olisa during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie's Son August, 1, Makes His Royal Debut for Platinum Jubilee — in a Tiny Union Jack Sweater!
Princess Beatrice arrives with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during the charity preview night of A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration
Royal Parents' Night Out! Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Hit the Red Carpet in Style
The wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, UK - 12 Oct 2018
A Royal Guide to Queen Elizabeth's 12 Great-Grandchildren
princess eugenie, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice and Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Go Glam for Night Out
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi seen at Glastonbury Festival
Princess Beatrice and Husband Edoardo Blend Into the Crowd at Glastonbury Music Festival
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzin and Princess Beatrice attend day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2022 in London, England
Princess Beatrice Attends Wimbledon with Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi — in Matching Hats!
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Then and Now: See Photos of the Royal Family at the 2002 and 2022 Jubilees
Mike Tindall wearing his wife's hat, Zara Tindall arrives for the Lord Mayor's reception for the National Service of Thanksgiving at The Guildhall on June 03, 2022 in London, England.
Mike Tindall Wears Wife Zara's Hat and Pokes Fun at 'Starburst' Fashion in Cheeky Jubilee Instagram Posts
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips
Queen Elizabeth's Great-Grandchildren Are Making a Special Appearance — in a Horse Drawn-Carriage!
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not Joining Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee Concert at the Palace
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Miss Final Day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
meghan markle; prince harry; jubilee
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Didn't Publicly Cross Paths with Senior Royals at Jubilee Celebrations
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Princess Eugenie of York, August Brooksbank, Jack Brooksbank, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Ken Olisa during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
See All of the Adorable Photos of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles, on her way to the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour
Fascinators and Fancy Frocks! See the Best Fashion Moments of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee