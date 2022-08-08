People.com Royals Princess Eugenie Celebrates Big Sister Princess Beatrice's Birthday with Never-Before-Seen Photos The series of snaps, shared on Princess Eugenie's Instagram, included behind-the-scenes of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend By Stephanie Petit Stephanie Petit Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 8, 2022 02:06 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Photo: Princess Eugenie/Instagram Princess Eugenie is marking Princess Beatrice's 34th birthday in a modern way: with a social media tribute! To celebrate her sister's big day, Princess Eugenie shared several never-before-seen photos of the pair on her Instagram page. One photo is from Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend in June, when the sisters opted for brightly colored dresses to attend a service of thanksgiving honoring their grandmother. Another snap shows the sisters in matching cream ensembles, while Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also posed with a sign promoting Eugenie's podcast. Princess Beatrice Attends Wimbledon with Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi — in Matching Hats! There was also a special cameo from their cousin, Zara Tindall, in a silly selfie! "Happy Birthday to my special big sissy. Love you so much," Princess Eugenie, 32, captioned the post with a number of emojis. Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Princess Eugenie/Instagram Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also shared a sweet message to "the world's best wife" and "best mother" in honor of her birthday. "You are the world's best wife," Edo, as he is known, wrote on Instagram with a smiling photo of Beatrice. "Along with this, you are the best mother in the world. We love you so very much. Happy birthday my darling." The couple married in July 2020 and welcomed their daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, in Sept. 2021. Edo also has a son from a previous relationship, and Princess Beatrice has said becoming a stepmother is a "great honor." Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have always been close, and they even welcomed children in the same year. Before Sienna was born, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed a son named August in Feb. 2021. Like Sienna's middle name pays tribute to the Queen, Princess Eugenie honored her grandfather Prince Philip by including his name as a middle name for August.