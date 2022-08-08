Princess Eugenie Celebrates Big Sister Princess Beatrice's Birthday with Never-Before-Seen Photos

Princess Eugenie is marking Princess Beatrice's 34th birthday in a modern way: with a social media tribute!

To celebrate her sister's big day, Princess Eugenie shared several never-before-seen photos of the pair on her Instagram page. One photo is from Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend in June, when the sisters opted for brightly colored dresses to attend a service of thanksgiving honoring their grandmother.

Another snap shows the sisters in matching cream ensembles, while Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also posed with a sign promoting Eugenie's podcast.

There was also a special cameo from their cousin, Zara Tindall, in a silly selfie!

"Happy Birthday to my special big sissy. Love you so much," Princess Eugenie, 32, captioned the post with a number of emojis.

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also shared a sweet message to "the world's best wife" and "best mother" in honor of her birthday.

"You are the world's best wife," Edo, as he is known, wrote on Instagram with a smiling photo of Beatrice. "Along with this, you are the best mother in the world. We love you so very much. Happy birthday my darling."

The couple married in July 2020 and welcomed their daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, in Sept. 2021. Edo also has a son from a previous relationship, and Princess Beatrice has said becoming a stepmother is a "great honor."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have always been close, and they even welcomed children in the same year. Before Sienna was born, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed a son named August in Feb. 2021.

Like Sienna's middle name pays tribute to the Queen, Princess Eugenie honored her grandfather Prince Philip by including his name as a middle name for August.