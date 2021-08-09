Princess Eugenie Celebrates 'Mummy to Be' Princess Beatrice's Birthday with Throwback Photos

Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child this fall — a little cousin to Princess Eugenie's son, August

Princess Eugenie celebrated sister Princess Beatrice's 33rd birthday a modernly royal way — with an Instagram post!

Eugenie, 31, created a slideshow of photos on her social media page on Sunday, ranging from throwback photos to the royal siblings' childhood, when they sported baseball caps and held hands while petting a dolphin in matching bathing suits, to more modern shots of her older sister.

"Happy Birthday to my big sissy.." Eugenie wrote. "BeaBea you are sensational and I have loved every minute watching you be brave and true...and you ❤️...and now a mummy to be :) #iloveyou."

Eugenie revealed that they often lean on each other when things get tough. "There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice, and she got really upset. We were just about to step out [at a Buckingham Palace garden party], and she had a bit of a wobble and cried. I was looking after her. And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me," she said.

Edo, as Beatrice's husband is affectionately known, shared his own Instagram dedication in honor of his wife's birthday.

"Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart," he wrote alongside a sweet black-and-white selfie of the pair.

Edo told FT magazine about a previous birthday gift for his wife in an interview last year.

"The best gift I've ever given is a bronze figurative sculpture, which I commissioned from my stepfather, the sculptor David Williams-Ellis, for my wife's birthday last year," he said. "His studio is next to my mother's house, so we'd see him in there every day covered in clay. It's so special for us to have a piece of his work in our home."