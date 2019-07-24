Princess Eugenie Celebrates Parents' Wedding Anniversary — a Day Late! — Despite Their Split

Image zoom John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty; Inset: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Princess Eugenie may have missed her parents’ 33rd wedding anniversary, but she made up for it with a sweet Instagram post.

Despite splitting in 1992 and officially divorcing four years later, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew‘s younger daughter celebrated her parents’ anniversary with a pair of photos from their wedding day on July 23, 1986. The social media post came on Wednesday — after the former couple’s official anniversary had already passed!

“😱 who else has ever forgotten to congratulate their parents on their wedding anniversary!” Eugenie wrote. “I’m a day late but I wanted to celebrate my parents getting married 33 years ago… Thank you for always being the best of friends and bringing us up together.”

Although their royal marriage ended, Fergie and Prince Andrew remained successful co-parents to Eugenie, 29, and Princess Beatrice, 30 — and even stayed close friends.

Although the duo ran in similar circles throughout their lives, they had a whirlwind romance. After just one year of dating, Queen Elizabeth‘s second son announced his engagement to Fergie in March 1986. Their big day took place that July at Westminster Abbey in London, followed by an appearance (and their first public kiss as husband and wife!) on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Prince Andrew and Fergie welcomed their first child, daughter Princess Beatrice, in August 1988, and another daughter, Princess Eugenie, followed 19 months later.

Despite their growing family, there was trouble for the couple. The pair announced their separation in March 1992, officially divorcing four years later.

When Fergie isn’t traveling for her philanthropic work, she still resides at the family’s home: the Royal Lodge at Windsor.

“I’m in and out all the time, and he’s in and out all the time,” she explained in a 2016 interview for an Australian radio show. “And no, we’re not married. We’re very happy with the way things are.”

The Duchess of York continued, “I think the great thing is we absolutely are the most extraordinary example of a unified family.”

Fergie confessed that she keeps a copy of her wedding video and that it hadn’t been long since she watched it. She even looked back on her wedding as the “greatest day of my life marrying the finest man, and he is the finest man in my life. He’s a great gentleman, and he’s got an essence of gold. He’s a nugget of goodness.”

Fergie has even continued to attend royal events with her family. She attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding in May 2018 (although she arrived separately from her ex-husband and daughters).

For Eugenie’s October wedding to Jack Brooksbank, Fergie and Prince Andrew sat together in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Duchess of York also joined her daughters in supporting Andrew at the Colonel’s Review, which takes place a week before Trooping the Colour, and often attends the Royal Ascot with her ex-husband.

Eugenie has famously said, according to BBC, “They are the best divorced couple I know.”

In fact, Fergie told PEOPLE in a 2011 article that she and Andrew get along so when that she’s asked her daughters, “Do you think Mummy and Papa should get back together again? And they say, ‘You’re great the way you are now; it’s fine.’ “