Princess Eugenie Celebrates Milestone Birthday During Coronavirus Pandemic

It’s a subdued birthday for Princess Eugenie

Celebrations will likely be low-key for the royal, who turns 30 on Monday. Like much of the U.K, she is staying at home and practicing social distancing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Born on March 23, 1990 at Portland Hospital (where Prince Harry Meghan Markle’s son Archie was also born), Eugenie is tenth in line to the throne. She is the younger daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. (Her sister, Princess Beatrice, is 16 months older.)

The Queen’s official Instagram account shared well wishes on Monday with a photo of Queen Elizabeth and her sixth grandchild.

The director at Hauser & Wirth, a contemporary art gallery in London, Eugenie married her longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in October 2018. Although she’s not an official working royal, she often attends family occasions such as Trooping the Colour.

Eugenie, who uses her Instagram account to highlight her many charity initiatives (and some really cute throwback pictures of her and Beatrice growing up), has more recently been using Instagram Stories to highlight the work of the National Health Service (NHS) in the U.K. during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend, she shared a campaign urging people to give a national round of applause to the NHS workers this Thursday. “During these unprecedented times they need to know that we are grateful. Please join us on: 26 March at 8pm for a big applause (from front rooms, garden, balcony, windows, living room etc) to show all nurses; doctors; gps and carers our appreciation for their ongoing hard work and fight against this virus,” she wrote.

Not only have celebrations for Eugenie’s milestone birthday been put on hold, but so are her sister’s wedding plans. Beatrice had been set to marry Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29, but the reception party at Buckingham Palace has been cancelled and the couple are still undecided on whether a smaller “private marriage” might still be possible.

On Sunday, Eugenie gave her mom, Sarah Ferguson, a shout-out on Mothers Day, sharing a sweet tribute on Instagram to her mother.