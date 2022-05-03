Princess Eugenie Celebrates Husband Jack Brooksbank's Birthday with Candid Selfies from Their Travels

The photos appear to have been taken on the couple's recent visit to California to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 32, shared a pair of smiling selfies on her Instagram page to mark Jack's 36th birthday. In the first shot, the two are strolling along a path with a backdrop of palm trees. A second snap shows them on a plane sporting face masks.

"Happy birthday to you my Jack. 36 years today," Eugenie captioned the post. "What a journey it's been so far. Can't wait for so many more."

Prince Harry, 37, and Princess Eugenie made a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl in February. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is about two hours from Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito, where they moved in 2020. Eugenie is the first known royal family member to visit Harry and Meghan in California, which they share with their two children, Archie, who will turn 3 on Friday, and Lili, who will turn 1 on June 4.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie have had a close relationship since they were children.

"Out of all the Queen's grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections. Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest, and great fun. The two had many nights out together in London," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

"Harry had always confided in his cousin when it came to the women in his life," the Scobie and Durand wrote. "Not only did he trust her implicitly, but friends say that she gives great advice and has always been 'beyond wise' for her years."

Princess Eugenie and Jack met when the royal was attending Newcastle University and vacationing in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier with friends. Mutual pals introduced the two on the trip.

Eugenie said in an interview with BBC 1's Matt Baker that it was "love at first sight" — and Jack agreed.

"We met when I was 20, he was 24," she said. "[We] fell in love. We have the same passions and drive for life."

They married in Oct. 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle and welcomed their son August in Feb. 2021.

To celebrate Jack's first birthday as a father last year, Princess Eugenie shared a series of photos featuring their son.