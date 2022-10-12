Princess Eugenie Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary with 'My Jack' in Sweet Instagram Post

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, 2018 — and the couple are now parents

Published on October 12, 2022 10:44 AM
Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank kiss as they leave after their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Photo: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Princess Eugenie is living happily ever after!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 32, posted a cute tribute to her husband Jack Brooksbank on their fourth wedding anniversary via social media Wednesday.

"Happy Anniversary my Jack. 4 years and counting.. ❤️❤️😘 📸 ," Eugenie wrote on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of the couple kissing on their royal wedding day.

In the image, taken by photographer Alex Bramall, the couple puckered up in the back of the horse-drawn Scottish State Coach, which they rode in from their ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for a procession through the streets of Windsor. Jack looked dapper in his classic morning suit, while Princess Eugenie glowed in her emerald tiara and long-sleeved wedding gown.

After seven years of dating and a nine-month engagement, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank, 36, married before 800 guests, including her grandmother Queen Elizabeth and grandfather Prince Philip, at the medieval church in Windsor. The church ceremony was followed by a luncheon hosted by the Queen at the castle. Guests enjoyed a variety of finger foods, like mini bites of beef in Yorkshire pudding and Scotch eggs in the Waterloo Chamber, the Grand Reception Room and St. George's Hall.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> of York of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank leave after their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Keeping in season, floral displays at the church and reception followed an autumnal theme. The arrangements were sourced from Windsor Park and included roses, hydrangeas, dahlias and berries. Created by floral designer Rob Van Helden, the floral displays were meant to reflect the rich tones of autumn.

Both the groom and the father of the bride, Prince Andrew, gave speeches during the reception, with Andrew poking fun at his new son-in-law in his speech.

"The Duke told a story about their dog Jack [a Norfolk terrier]," a source at the wedding told PEOPLE. "One day, I think it was early in the relationship, he shouted 'Jack, get off the chair!' And the dog didn't move. But Jack did!"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> of York and Jack Brooksbank leave by carriage after their Wedding at at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

The celebrations didn't stop there. Following the luncheon, the newlyweds made the three-mile drive to their black-tie evening reception at Royal Lodge, where Eugenie grew up, in an Aston Martin DB10. Guests were treated to a gourmet pizza truck and Casamigos margaritas, a nod to Brooksbank's job as a brand ambassador with the tequila company at the time.

A source told PEOPLE that Robbie Williams sang his hit song "Angels" for guests at the evening party, as well as some classic pop numbers "from different artists that the crowd sang along to."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> of York and Jack Brooksbank leave by carriage after their Wedding at at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Nearly one year later, in September 2020, Princess Eugenie and Jack announced that they were expecting their first child.

"Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." the royal wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of fuzzy baby slippers.

On Feb. 9, 2021, the couple welcomed a son named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> of York, August Brooksbank, Jack Brooksbank, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Ken Olisa during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie and August Brooksbank. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

"Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express," Princess Eugenie wrote online.

Little August, now 1 ½, adorably made his royal debut at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, stealing the show in a Union Jack sweater as he bounced on his mother's knee at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

