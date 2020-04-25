Princess Eugenie Celebrates 10-Year Dating Anniversary with Husband Jack Brooksbank

Happy anniversary, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank!

Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter, celebrated 10 years with her husband with a sweet Instagram post on Friday, offering her support for other couples also celebrating milestones while self-isolating.

"Jack and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary today...😍😍 and we are lucky enough to be together at this time," Eugenie wrote in a caption accompanying a pair of photos of the royal pair.

"If anyone has an anniversary this week, if you are together or not because of this challenging time, if you are a frontline worker wishing to tell your person you love them, then please do send me a photo and message via DM of how you are celebrating and I will share your messages on my story over the next few days," she added.

Eugenie and Jack celebrated one year of marriage last October.

"This was the greatest day of my life…forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!!" Eugenie wrote on Instagram to celebrate the milestone, sharing footage from their wedding.

The duo tied the knot on Oct. 12, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle — the same venue where her cousin Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle five months earlier.

Eugenie, who rang in her 30th birthday last month, has been working from home during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Earlier this month, she shared a make-up-free selfie on the Instagram account of the Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded in 2017 with her friend Julia de Boinville. She and Boinville smile in photos grabbed from a video chat as they both work remotely to practice social distancing.

Eugenie has been vocal in her support for health care workers during the ongoing crisis, and teamed up with her mom Sarah Ferguson to deliver supplies such as fresh fruit and vegetables as well as hand cream to frontline NHS staff at hospitals in London and around the country.

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit Eugenie and Jack's family firsthand, as the royal's father-in-law George Brooksbank was hospitalized with the contagious respiratory virus earlier this month. A friend has since told PEOPLE that his health has stabilized.

