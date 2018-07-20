Princess Eugenie Shares Candid Photos with Fiancé Jack Brooksbank After Inviting Public to Wedding

Princess Eugenie has the look of love!

Just one day after the royal bride-to-be and fiancé Jack Brooksbank invited 1,200 members of the public to get a a close-up view of the second royal wedding of the year, Eugenie shared a post on Instagram (she’s one of the few members of the royal family with a social media presence!) announcing how “excited” the couple was to expand the guest list.

“Jack and I are excited to be able to invite people to watch our wedding inside the Precinct of Windsor Castle,” she wrote, adding a link to apply for a spot as well as a bride and a groom emoji.

Two adorably candid photos of the couple accompanied the message, including a snap of Eugenie lovingly gazing at a smiling Brooksbank.

The second shot shows the couple from behind, walking away in a field with their arms wrapped around each other. Eugenie, 28, also appears to be resting her head on her longtime partner’s shoulder.

Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday that like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, members of the public can witness the October nuptials from inside Windsor Castle.

According to the palace, “1,200 members of the public will be able to view the arrival of the congregation and members of the royal family, listen to a live broadcast of the marriage service and watch the start of the procession as the couple depart at the end of the wedding ceremony.”

Like Harry and Meghan, the couple will exchange vows at St. George’s Chapel before a short carriage procession.

Despite the similarities in their weddings, a friend of Princess Eugenie previously told PEOPLE that there is “zero competition” among Eugenie and her fiancé and Harry and Meghan.

“It is complete love, and there is room for all of them,” said the friend of the cousins and their partners.

In fact, Eugenie and Jack recently moved into Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, which is right next door to Meghan and Harry’s two-bedroom property in the palace compound.

Jack and Eugenie have been dating for seven years. Eugenie, a director at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth, “is sure and steady like her grandmother, and then there’s this genuine warmth that comes from her mother,” a friend tells PEOPLE.

Jack, 31, who works with George Clooney’s tequila business, Casamigos, “is a really lovely, very kind, down-to-earth man,” says another family friend. “He is great fun and has a great sense of humor. He is the first to laugh with you and not at you, and he is a practical joker, in a good way!”