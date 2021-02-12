Princess Eugenie Brings Baby Boy Home to Meghan and Harry's Frogmore Cottage — Just Like Archie!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will raise their son at the Windsor home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie's newborn son is following in his second cousin Archie's tiny footsteps as he's settled into the Windsor home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan lent Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, the use of Frogmore Cottage as they begin their new lives as parents.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The family of three left London's Portland Hospital, where Eugenie gave birth on Tuesday, on Friday. Archie was also born at the same hospital in May 2019.

Frogmore Cottage, which Harry and Meghan renovated from five separate staff quarters into their 10-bedroom home, is the perfect place for Eugenie and Jack to spend their first days as a family of three. The property is close to Royal Lodge, where Eugenie's mom, Sarah Ferguson, and dad, Prince Andrew, live, which means the first-time grandparents can be on hand to help when COVID-19 restrictions allow. And it's a short walk from Eugenie's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle.

Image zoom Princess Eugenie | Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

The move to Frogmore Cottage shows just how close cousins Harry and Eugenie are. In the early days of the Sussexes' relationship, Eugenie and Jack went on double dates with Harry and Meghan and also visited Toronto, Canada, to see the couple when the prince traveled to see Meghan during her time on Suits.

"Frogmore Cottage continues to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's residence in the U.K.," a source told PEOPLE in November, "and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family."

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, California, and keep Frogmore as their U.K. base, but they are unlikely to use it for some time.

With its lush gardens, green fields and serene lake, the cottage and the grounds of Windsor offer endless acres of space for the family to privately relax in.

Image zoom Frogmore Cottage | Credit: GOR/Getty

"It has the most amazing mulberry walk, where we would pick mulberries for Prince Philip's mulberry gin," a former palace staffer told PEOPLE. "And when the Queen is there on a Sunday afternoon, it is a five-minute walk up the hill for tea with Granny. It is gorgeous."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Eugenie has yet to release the name the couple has chosen for their baby boy — she is likely waiting until after she has been able to inform his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. He is the ninth great-grandchild for the monarch and Prince Philip and first grandchild for Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Eugenie, 30, shared the happy news of her son's birth on her Instagram, with a black-and-white photo of the new baby's hands in his parents, captioned simply with three blue hearts.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Shortly after he was born, Buckingham Palace said in a statement saying Jack was present for the birth, and adding, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital."