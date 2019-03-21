Princess Eugenie Brings Husband Jack Brooksbank to a Special Place on His First-Ever Royal Outing

Princess Eugenie is reporting for royal duty – along with the two main men in her life!

Eugenie – wearing a chic white dress with buttons down the front and a navy headband – joined her father, Prince Andrew, on Thursday to officially open the new Stanmore Building at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital – and her new husband, Jack Brooksbank, also tagged along to see where Eugenie had a major surgery during her childhood.

The trio learned how the $65 million building combines the latest architectural design and health technology with contemporary art to create a unique environment for patients. They were also introduced to a state-of-the-art interactive robot named Pepper. The robot, based in the children’s ward, is able to converse with people, follow instructions and play games. Pepper is even capable of face recognition and reading human emotions!

Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and Jack were also able to meet some of the patients.

Prince Andrew has been a Patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital since 2003, and part of the building construction was financed by the RNOH Charity’s Redevelopment Appeal, of which Eugenie is a Patron. The Queen’s granddaughter, 28, had surgery at 12 years old to correct her scoliosis – and proudly showed off her scar during her October wedding.

“I had always wanted a low back – part of it was showing my scar and I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future, and it’s a way of getting rid of a taboo,” Eugenie said about her bridal gown for an exhibit of the wedding ensembles at Windsor Castle. “For me, it’s a way of communicating with people who are going through either similar situations with scoliosis or having a scar of their own that they are trying to deal with.”

The fusion of health and art at the new Stanmore Building is a perfect combination for Eugenie, who works as an associate director at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

“It is such an honor to be here today, I feel like my bones and my blood are a part of this building,” Eugenie said on Thursday. “I learnt on this visit today that we all share in something with this building because we care, and so to us it is very important that we are here opening this new building and that Jack, as my newly married husband on his first event, has been able to come and see where I had my operation.”

She added, “It is such a huge honor and thank you to everyone who has been a part of this because the Stanmore is such a brilliant building and it represents RNOH’s ethos. Today I’m delighted to say that I’m now Patron of the RNOH charity.”

Although Jack usually doesn’t accompany Eugenie on royal engagements – he works as the U.K. brand ambassador for Casamigos, the tequila company founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber – he fit right in on Thursday’s visit. In fact, he and Prince Andrew were spotted having a big laugh together while chatting with designer Rolf Knudsen.

During the couple’s October wedding reception, Andrew had a little fun at his new son-in-law’s expense during his speech and had the crowd chuckling.

“The Duke told a story about their dog Jack [a Norfolk terrier],” a source at the wedding tells PEOPLE. “One day, I think it was early in the relationship, he shouted, ‘Jack, get off the chair!’ And the dog didn’t move. But Jack did!”