Eugenie's mom Sarah Ferguson also paid tribute to her royal daughter, who welcomed her son August last month

New Mom Princess Eugenie Turns 31 with Emoji-Filled Message from the Queen!

Happy birthday, Princess Eugenie!

The new mom, who welcomed her son August last month, is ringing in her 31st birthday with a special message from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen's official social media pages honored her granddaughter with a sweet photo of Eugenie at one of the royal family's favorite events in 2019: Royal Ascot.

"Wishing Princess Eugenie a very happy birthday today!" the picture was captioned along with the birthday cake and red balloon emoji.

Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson also joined in the social media celebration, sharing two adorable childhood photos of her daughter on Instagram and Twitter.

The first image shows Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, standing behind a young Eugenie as they ride on a carousel.

Another picture shows Eugenie as a baby in a field of flowers — and sporting a bonnet that matches her spring ensemble.

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie Image zoom Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie | Credit: Sarah Ferguson/Instagram

The second photo is similar to a shot Princess Eugenie recently used to celebrate her first Mother's Day with son August Philip Hawke, who was born on Feb. 9. The royal shared a photograph of August laying in a field of daffodils with his head turned away from the camera.

"The joy of children. In deep gratitude for my luck in my glorious girls," Fergie, who is also mother to Princess Beatrice, wrote. "Happy Birthday Eugenie..."

Princess Eugenie Image zoom Princess Eugenie | Credit: Sarah Ferguson/Instagram

Eugenie, her son August and her husband Jack Brooksbank are currently living near her grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, at Frogmore Cottage — the Windsor home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Sussexes lent Eugenie their home, which is close to Windsor Castle, where the monarch and her husband have been staying amid the pandemic.

Princess Eugenie Image zoom Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie and their son August | Credit: Princess Eugenie Instagram

