Throwback Queen! See Princess Eugenie's Best Trips Down Memory Lane on Instagram

Princess Eugenie is often accompanied by sister Princess Beatrice in her epic throwback posts, including this shot from a church outing in 2001 in coordinating outfits.
“Bea and I are laughing hysterically after contemplating what on earth was in our handbags that day going to church…” she captioned the photo. “We quite clearly are loving our full lime green and lilac suits!!”
In honor of Throwback Thursday one week, the Queen’s granddaughter shared a photograph of herself as a child playing on the beach while sporting a blue bathing suit and matching bucket hat. Flashing the camera a big smile, the young Eugenie seems not to care that her entire face, chest and arms are white from sunscreen.
“As the Summer is coming, here is a throwback to when I clearly did a good job at rubbing in my sun cream!” she joked in the caption.
Princess Eugenie knows it isn’t a day at the fair without some cotton candy!
“#tbt to really cool moments in life!!” she captioned the snap on Instagram.
Turns out, Eugenie has been dreaming of her wedding day for quite a while! She shared a side-by-side shot of her as a kid and then at her October nuptials to Jack Brooksbank. In the snap of her as a little girl, she appears to have predicted her bridal look — Eugenie wears a white dress, floral headband and carries a bouquet of flowers as she grins for the camera. To the left, her smile shows as she walks into St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for her walk down the aisle.
“Same same but different,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtag #tbt.
Eugenie looked to her younger self to express the excitement she felt the day before her 28th birthday.
Eugenie poked some fun at her sister’s style as a youngster, captioning this sweet shot, “#tbt to when Beatrice wore the same outfit all the time and I loved her for it….”
“I wonder what Papa and I are talking about…,” Eugenie captioned this adorable shot.
Ready for their closeup!
“#tbt to cheeky smiles and scrunchies with my sister,” Eugenie captioned this snap with Beatrice.
Shortly before her own nuptials, Princess Eugenie took a trip down memory lane by sharing a sweet Instagram photo with Princess Beatrice from 1993 when they served as bridesmaids to their former nanny, Alison Wardley, as she married former royal bodyguard Ben Dady.
In honor of the World Cup and Wimbledon, Eugenie looked back on an athletic event in her own life: watching Beatrice’s sports day at school!
It isn’t Easter without a throwback photo featuring twinning bonnets!
“All this snow got me remembering how cool mum and I were in the 90s,” Eugenie captioned a shot of her hitching a ride on her mom’s shoulders.
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice looked oh-so-adorable in their school uniforms.
“Clearly I was more excited than Beatrice!” the royal captioned this photo, shared around the start of the school year.
Eugenie leads the way as she holds hands with sister Beatrice and mom Fergie.
“Another classic of us twinning!!” she wrote.
For Mother’s Day in 2018, Eugenie celebrated Sarah Ferguson with this adorable photo of the Duchess of York with a daughter in each arm.
“Happy Mother’s Day to my legend of a mother,” she wrote.
Princess Eugenie wished her father, Prince Andrew, a happy Father’s Day with this sweet shot of kisses on the cheek.
The Queen’s granddaughter celebrated the end of spring with this silly snap: “Running into this amazing weather…”
Friday calls for big smiles!
“Happy weekend!” Eugenie captioned a smiling photo of herself sitting on her mom’s lap.