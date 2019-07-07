Royal Fans! Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Dance While Attending Céline Dion Concert in London

The two sisters attended the British Summer Time Hyde Park concert on Friday

By Maria Pasquini
July 07, 2019 02:15 PM

That’s the way it is!

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice had a dance party on Friday as they attended the British Summer Time Hyde Park concert.

The two sisters, who are Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughters, were spotted smiling throughout the evening — and were seen dancing during headliner Céline Dion’s performance.

Beatrice, who was joined by boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wore a chic belted Alexander McQueen dress, while her sister opted for a graphic print dress, which she paired with some statement-making black sunglasses.

Following the performance, the Canadian singer shared that she “had an amazing time” performing for the crowd.

“London, we had an amazing time last night! Thank you for all the love 🙏 . Can’t wait to see you again soon!” she wrote, adding a heart emoji, alongside a slideshow of images from the show.

Mega Agency
(L-R) Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Mega Agency

Céline Dion
Samir Hussein/Redferns

In the months since Beatrice, 30, made her first public appearance with the 34-year-old multi-millionaire property tycoon in March, the couple has frequently been spotted out and about.

“She’s completely head over heels,” an insider recently told PEOPLE.

(L-R) Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
David M. Benett/Getty

The pair has also recently been spending a lot of time with Beatrice’s parents, even supporting an event for Prince Andrew‘s Pitch@Palace campaign.

Eugenie, 29, tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank this past October, and the pair likely won’t be waiting too long before having children of their own.

The couple plan to start a family “as soon as they can,” royals biographer Ingrid Seward recently told PEOPLE.

(L-R) Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

In fact, one person who can’t wait for a royal pregnancy announcement is Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson.

Ahead of her daughter’s wedding, she was asked how she felt about becoming a grandparent during an appearance on the BBC program The One Show.

“Excellent! They are thrilled because I write children’s books and I’m a child, I haven’t grown up,” she shared.

