Royal Fans! Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Dance While Attending Céline Dion Concert in London

That’s the way it is!

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice had a dance party on Friday as they attended the British Summer Time Hyde Park concert.

The two sisters, who are Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughters, were spotted smiling throughout the evening — and were seen dancing during headliner Céline Dion’s performance.

Beatrice, who was joined by boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wore a chic belted Alexander McQueen dress, while her sister opted for a graphic print dress, which she paired with some statement-making black sunglasses.

Following the performance, the Canadian singer shared that she “had an amazing time” performing for the crowd.

“London, we had an amazing time last night! Thank you for all the love 🙏 . Can’t wait to see you again soon!” she wrote, adding a heart emoji, alongside a slideshow of images from the show.

Image zoom Mega Agency

Image zoom (L-R) Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Mega Agency

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Archie’s Royal Christening (Minus the Kids!)

Image zoom Céline Dion Samir Hussein/Redferns

In the months since Beatrice, 30, made her first public appearance with the 34-year-old multi-millionaire property tycoon in March, the couple has frequently been spotted out and about.

“She’s completely head over heels,” an insider recently told PEOPLE.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!



Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom (L-R) Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi David M. Benett/Getty

The pair has also recently been spending a lot of time with Beatrice’s parents, even supporting an event for Prince Andrew‘s Pitch@Palace campaign.

RELATED VIDEO: Listen to Princess Beatrice Give a Special Reading During Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding

Eugenie, 29, tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank this past October, and the pair likely won’t be waiting too long before having children of their own.

The couple plan to start a family “as soon as they can,” royals biographer Ingrid Seward recently told PEOPLE.

Image zoom (L-R) Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

RELATED: Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Find Being ‘Criticized for Weight, Fashion and Work Lives Hard’

In fact, one person who can’t wait for a royal pregnancy announcement is Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson.

Ahead of her daughter’s wedding, she was asked how she felt about becoming a grandparent during an appearance on the BBC program The One Show.

“Excellent! They are thrilled because I write children’s books and I’m a child, I haven’t grown up,” she shared.