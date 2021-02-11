The latest betting odds on a name for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's baby boy are here

New Frontrunner for Princess Eugenie's Baby Name Would Be a Sweet Nod to a Royal Family Member

As the wait for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to announce their baby boy's name continues, a family moniker is leading the betting odds.

According to gambling site Betfair, Philip is the favorite in the betting odds for Eugenie and Jack to call their first child with 10/3 odds. The name would have special significance to the new mom as it's the name of her grandfather, Prince Philip, who will celebrate his 100th birthday in June.

"As we eagerly await the name of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's firstborn son to be revealed, there have been some changes in the betting market in the past day," Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said. "Philip is still seeing a lot of love and has got even shorter at 10/3, with Royal fans anticipating him being named after his great-grandfather."

Ladbrokes, another U.K. betting site, places the odds on the name Philip much lower, at 12/1.

Ladbrokes also has traditional royal family names as the frontrunners: Arthur (a favorite in the betting odds since Eugenie announced her pregnancy in September) and Frederick are tied at the top (5/1), followed by James (6/1), Edward (8/1) and Albert (8/1).

However, both sites aren't ruling out a more modern name for Eugenie and Jack's new addition. Betfair has the odds for Oliver, a top baby boy name in the U.K. last year, now set at 4/1.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter welcomed the baby boy weighing 8 lbs., 1. oz. on Tuesday. This is the ninth great-grandchild for the monarch and Prince Philip and first grandchild for Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The first photo of Princess Eugenie and Jack's son was shared on the royal's Instagram page on Tuesday. The black-and-white shot shows their baby's hand wrapped around Eugenie's thumb while Jack holds the baby boy's arm.

Eugenie, 30, captioned the shot with blue heart emojis and two exclamation points to show her excitement.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the palace said in a statement. "Jack Brooksbank was present."

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the statement continued. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

