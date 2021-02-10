Sarah Ferguson welcomed both of her daughters at The Portland Hospital in London

See Princess Eugenie as a Baby Leaving the Same Hospital Where She Just Gave Birth to Her Son!

Princess Eugenie kept up a family tradition with the birth of her first child.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter welcomed a baby boy on February 9 with her husband Jack Brooksbank by her side. She opted to give birth at The Portland Hospital in London — the same place where she was born in 1990!

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew welcomed both of their daughters — Princess Eugenie, 30, and Princess Beatrice, 32 — at the hospital, which is a quick drive from Eugenie and Jack's Ivy Cottage home in Kensington Palace. When Eugenie was born on March 23, she remained at the hospital for several days but received visitors like her big sister and aunt Princess Diana.

Princess Eugenie left the hospital on March 30 wrapped in a white blanket in the arms of her mother. Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, and Prince Andrew posed outside for photos with their new addition.

Fergie and Eugenie aren't the only royals to give birth at The Portland Hospital. All four of Princess Margaret's grandchildren born at there between 1996 and 2002, and more recently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son Archie at The Portland Hospital in May 2019.

Kate Middleton and Prince William followed in Princess Diana and Prince Charles' footsteps, welcoming all three of their children at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in central London, where William and Harry were both born.

Princess Eugenie and Jack's baby boy is the ninth great-grandchild for the monarch and Prince Philip and first grandchild for Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

