Royal Baby Watch! The Latest Betting Odds on Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Baby Name Are In

What will Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank name their first child?

While the royal couple haven't revealed any hints about their baby on the way, speculation around the little one's name is heating up.

Grace and Arthur are the frontrunners when it comes to betting odds, with Ladbrokes setting the odds at 6/1 for both.

"It's an exciting start to the year for the royals, and the early betting favors traditional names such as Grace and Arthur for the newest addition to the family," Jessica O'Reilly of Ladbrokes said. "However, with Eugenie's name being fairly left-field we can't rule out a moniker such as Tarquin or Matilda."

Victoria, Arabella and Alice have the next highest odds for girls' names, while James is a contender for a son, all with 7/1 odds. Following close behind with 8/1 odds are Fredrick, Edward, Florence and Albert.

Betting odds have changed slightly since Eugenie and Jack first announced their new addition in September. While Arthur remains in the top spot, Victoria was the early frontrunners for the couple's bundle of joy to be called, with Ladbrokes setting the odds at 5/1 for both immediately following the pregnancy news.

Eugenie and Jack have been quietly enjoying married life since their lavish wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018. On September 25, Eugenie shared their exciting news on Instagram with a sweet post featuring the couple holding a fluffy pair of bear slippers, writing, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021…"

A friend of the couple previously told PEOPLE that Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 30, will take after her mother Sarah Ferguson's parenting style.

"Eugenie is such a fun person but very thoughtful too," the source said. "I think she will be more of a bohemian parent, a bit like her mom, while Jack will be calm and chilled."

