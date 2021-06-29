Eugenie is patron of Elephant Family, which partnered with The Real Elephant Collective to set up the six-week exhibition in London parks

Princess Eugenie Brings Baby August to See an Elephant Statue That Shares His Name

It's a mother-son outing for Princess Eugenie and baby August!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 31, headed out to Green Park in London, where she posed with 4-month-old August (sporting a blue bucket hat) in front of an unexpected sight: a herd of elephants!

Eugenie is patron of the Elephant Family, which partnered with The Real Elephant Collective to set up the six-week exhibition in London parks to educate the public on elephants and the ways in which humans can better protect the planet's biodiversity.

Princess Eugenie held her son in three photos shared on her personal Instagram page, revealing that one of the baby elephants shares his name.

"Within The Tea Timers herd is a wonderful baby elephant called Assam August - and it was such a pleasure to take my August to meet him 🐘," she wrote.

Princess Eugenie Princess Eugenie and August | Credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie isn't the only royal supporting the cause. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are Joint Royal Presidents of the Elephant Family, which was cofounded by Camilla's late brother, Mark Shand.

Last week, Camilla combined her support of the project with another one of her key focuses — literacy — by reading The Tiger Who Came to Tea to schoolchildren in St. James Park, where life-size lantana elephant statues are also on display.