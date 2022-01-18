Princess Eugenie Is Launching Her Own Podcast Series: All the Details

Eugenie announced that she's hosting a podcast with her anti-slavery charity as her father Prince Andrew faces trial in a sexual assault lawsuit

Princess Eugenie is stepping up to the mic.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 31, announced that she is launching a podcast for her anti-slavery charity. Princess Eugenie and her friend Julia de Boinville founded The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 to combat modern slavery and trafficking.

"We were so excited to begin recording our long-awaited podcast this year, due to be released in 2022 so stay tuned!" they said in a monthly newsletter, accompanied by a photo of the women recording with microphones on a white couch.

A podcast is the latest step for Eugenie and Julia, who previously hosted interviews shared on social media with those helping to shed a light on the issue. Princess Eugenie also visits safe houses and has spoken at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Eugenie and Julia previously shared that they first met on a bus during a school trip, and in 2012, they traveled to India together where they visited an organization called Women's Interlink Foundation and "first became aware of modern slavery."

"We were shocked to discover the extent to which slavery still exists. In fact, there are more enslaved people today than at any other point in history and, at any one time, someone is being trafficked within a mile of where you live. We often associate slavery with chains and shackles, but modern slavery is a hidden crime that is often hard to detect," they said on Instagram.

Princess Eugenie, whose son August will turn 1 next month, isn't the first member of the family to step into the world of podcasting. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their podcast debut in 2020 after announcing a deal with Spotify, releasing a holiday episode featuring high-profile friends and change-makers such as Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams, James Corden and more reflecting on the year.

In addition, Mike Tindall (who is married to the Queen's granddaughter Zara) hosts a rugby podcast called The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. Once in a while, he even spills details on life as a father to his three children and what life is like with the royals.

The decision to strip Prince Andrew of his patronages and military titles was "widely discussed" within the senior ranks of the royal family, a royal source confirms to PEOPLE — likely meaning talks between Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William.

Prince Andrew's attorneys argued last week to dismiss Virginia Roberts Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit after it was revealed that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reached a $500,000 settlement with Giuffre, in which she agreed not to sue any other "potential defendant."

Giuffre alleges she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at the age of 17. Andrew, 61, has denied any wrongdoing.