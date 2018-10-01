Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Joint Monogram Revealed — and a Major Detail Is Missing

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank officially have a joint monogram — but one small detail makes it different than the ciphers of other royal couples.

Commemorative china was released by the palace shops on Friday to commemorate the duo’s upcoming wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12. The set includes a miniature teacup and saucer, pillbox, tankard and coaster all featuring the couple’s individual monograms along with their joint design, an intertwined “E” and “J.”

But there’s something about Eugenie and Jack’s cipher that separates it from those of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William and others. Princess Eugenie’s individual monogram is topped by a coronet. Jack’s solo monogram does not feature a crown, and their joint design is also without the accessory — further hinting that Jack will not receive a royal title.

As Meghan was named the Duchess of Sussex on her wedding day, both her individual monogram as well as her joint one with Harry are topped by a coronet, which features two crosses pattee (a type of Christian cross), four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves.

Kate was given the title of the Duchess of Cambridge, and her official joint cipher with Prince William features an ornate design. A “C” for “Catherine,” Kate’s full name, sits atop a black “W,” both letters in intricate cursive. A coronet that also features crosses pattee and fleurs-de-lys, although more detailed than Harry and Meghan’s combined design, hovers at the top.

Each piece of Eugenie and Jack’s commemorative china also features hand-finished, 22-carat gold details. It is also decorated with garlands of ivy, which is a nod to their Kensington Palace home, Ivy Cottage. The ivy is woven with English wild bluebells, forget-me-nots and the white rose of York — signifying Eugenie’s family name.

All profits from sales of the china go to The Royal Collection Trust, the charity responsible for the care and conservation of the Royal Collection, the art collection spread throughout the royal residences in the U.K. It also helps promote the access and enjoyment of that collection fine and decorative arts through exhibitions, publications, loans and educational programs.

Eugenie and Jack will wed at 11 a.m. on October 12 at St. George’s Chapel. They will next take a short carriage ride through the streets of the town, where Prince Harry and Meghan got married in May.