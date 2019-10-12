Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Cutest Couple Shots in Honor of Their First Anniversary

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were all smiles while announcing their engagement news at Buckingham Palace in Jan. 2018.
The Queen’s granddaughter shared a pair of never-before-seen photos on her Instagram page to coincide with the announcement that they would invite members of the public to their wedding.
In a candid shot, the couple walk away from the camera with their arms around each other.
On their Oct. 2018 wedding day, the couple had the look of love. In fact, Jack wore his glasses to make sure he didn’t miss a moment of Eugenie’s walk down the aisle.
Princess Eugenie and Jack’s adorable exchanges continued even after the wedding ceremony.
They shared their first kiss as a married couple on the stairs of St. George’s Chapel.
The couple love this photo so much that it’s hanging just by the front door of their home, Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace!
Eugenie and Jack were all smiles into the evening, when they changed outfits for their reception.
Princess Eugenie and Jack held hands as he made his debut at the royal family’s annual walk to church on Christmas.
Princess Eugenie shared a smiling selfie to mark Jack’s birthday in May.
“Nine birthdays and counting…to quote you from a few months ago ‘you light up my life,’ ” she captioned the silly shot.