Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Cutest Couple Shots in Honor of Their First Anniversary

From their first kiss as a married couple to silly selfies posted on Instagram, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are showing off their royal romance.
By Stephanie Petit
October 12, 2019 09:30 AM

1 of 11

Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were all smiles while announcing their engagement news at Buckingham Palace in Jan. 2018.

2 of 11

Princess Eugenie/Instagram

The Queen’s granddaughter shared a pair of never-before-seen photos on her Instagram page to coincide with the announcement that they would invite members of the public to their wedding.

3 of 11

Princess Eugenie/Instagram

In a candid shot, the couple walk away from the camera with their arms around each other.

4 of 11

Press Association via AP Images

On their Oct. 2018 wedding day, the couple had the look of love. In fact, Jack wore his glasses to make sure he didn’t miss a moment of Eugenie’s walk down the aisle.

5 of 11

Getty

Princess Eugenie and Jack’s adorable exchanges continued even after the wedding ceremony.

6 of 11

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

They shared their first kiss as a married couple on the stairs of St. George’s Chapel.

7 of 11

Alex Bramall/PA Wire

The couple love this photo so much that it’s hanging just by the front door of their home, Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace!

8 of 11

Alex Bramall/PA Wire

Eugenie and Jack were all smiles into the evening, when they changed outfits for their reception.

9 of 11

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Princess Eugenie and Jack held hands as he made his debut at the royal family’s annual walk to church on Christmas. 

10 of 11

Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie shared a smiling selfie to mark Jack’s birthday in May.

“Nine birthdays and counting…to quote you from a few months ago ‘you light up my life,’ ” she captioned the silly shot.

