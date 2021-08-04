Princess Eugenie Joins Adele, Hillary Clinton and More in Taking Meghan Markle's Birthday Challenge

Meghan celebrated her milestone birthday by announcing her 40x40 initiative — with the help of Melissa McCarthy

Meghan Markle's 40th birthday challenge is being taken up by stars and royals alike!

The Duchess of Sussex released a new video (with the help of comedian Melissa McCarthy) on the Archewell Foundation website she shares with husband Prince Harry on Wednesday to announce 40x40, "a global effort encouraging people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work," her office said in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"For my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce," Meghan added on the site. "With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well."

Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie shared the initiative on her Instagram story, writing, "To celebrate dear Meghan's 40th birthday I'm contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women reentering the workforce." Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter added a colorful "Happy Birthday" sticker as well as an image of a cartoon of a cute figure with a birthday hat.

Princess Eugenie Credit: Princess Eugenie/ instagram

According to the Duchess's office, other participants who have committed to the cause include Adele, Amanda Gorman, Amanda Nguyen, Ibram X. Kendi, Gloria Steinem, José Andrés, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Stella McCartney.