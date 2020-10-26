Three generations of the Swedish royal family got together for the inauguration of the Golden Bridge in Stockholm

Princess Estelle of Sweden Twins with Mom Princess Victoria in Special Royal Outing with the King

Princess Estelle of Sweden may just be 8 years old, but she's already joining her family on public engagements — and developing her royal sense of style.

The little princess joined mom Crown Princess Victoria and grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf for a special occasion uniting the three generations of Swedish royalty, the inauguration of the Golden Bridge in Stockholm on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Estelle took a fashion cue from her stylish mother, dressing in matching camel-colored coats. While Princess Victoria went with a monotone look, her mini-me Princess Estelle paired the jacket with black slacks and winter accessories to stay warm. Estelle, who is second in line to the Swedish throne behind her mom, completed the outfit with a crossbody bag featuring a horse design.

After King Carl XVI Gustaf cut a yellow ribbon, he was joined by Princess Victoria and Princess Estelle in walking across the bridge, followed by excited children waving flags.

Image zoom Princess Estelle, King Carl Gustaf and Princess Victoria Getty

Image zoom Princess Estelle Getty

Princess Estelle had a big smile on her face throughout the event. As a future queen, Estelle is already learning the royal ropes by joining her mom on occasional outings (that don't interfere with school, of course).

Image zoom Princess Estelle, King Carl Gustaf and Princess Victoria Getty

The princess showed her excitement about the role over the summer by dressing in traditional costume to celebrate Nationaldagen (National Day) in Sweden alongside her 4-year-old brother, Prince Oscar. She was pictured wearing a traditional Swedish national dress — however, she is too young to wear the hat, known as a Sverigedräkten. The headscarf is only worn by Swedish princesses once they’re married.

Image zoom Prince Daniel, Princess Victoria, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar Linda Broström/Swedish Royal Court

Princess Estelle lives with her brother and parents in Haga Castle outside Stockholm.

Earlier this year, the princess fractured her limb during a skiing accident while the royal family was enjoying a holiday in the Alps, the Royal Court’s Head of Information Margareta Thorgren confirmed to the Swedish outlet Aftonbladet. The spokeswoman added that Estelle was brought to the hospital for X-rays and placed in a cast.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!