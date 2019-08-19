See Princess Estelle of Sweden's Adorable Back-to-School Portrait — Taken by Mom Princess Victoria!

Image zoom Princess Estelle HKH Crown Princess Victoria

Princess Estelle is all smiles for the start of the school year!

The Swedish royal family shared a new portrait of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s 7-year-old daughter on her first day back to school.

“Time for the call! Today, many children are returning to the books- so is Princess Estelle, who is now starting in grade 1,” they wrote alongside the sun-filled portrait on Instagram.

The caption also made sure to give proper photo credit — to Princess Victoria! Like proud parents around the world, the royal mom got behind the camera for her daughter’s first day of school photo, which features the little princess leaning against a tree in a blue top as her blonde hair is blown around by the wind.

Like fellow royal shutterbug Kate Middleton, Princess Victoria captures all of her children’s special moments. She recently captured a sweet moment between Estelle and 3-year-old brother Prince Oscar enjoying their summer break, and previously documented their celebration of St. Lucia’s Day complete with costumes!

Image zoom Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle H.K.H. Kronprinsessan/Instagram

RELATED: Royal Summer! See How Royal Families from Around the World Are Vacationing This Year

Princess Estelle’s entire first day of school last year was documented, from her parents escorting her in to the royal setting up her desk.

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel held hands with their smiling daughter as she headed to her new school, Campus Manilla in Stockholm. Estelle, who is second in line to the Swedish throne behind her mother, wore the perfect first day ensemble: a white skirt and blue shirt, topped by a light pink jacket and her grey backpack.

Students headed into school in a unique way: by hopping aboard a yellow and red train for a ride!

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Princess Victoria, Princess Estelle and Prince Daniel JESSICA GOW/AFP/Getty

Image zoom Princess Estelle Raphael Stecksén/Kungahuset.se

Victoria said in a 2017 interview that Estelle’s lively personality is a mix from both her mother and father.

“I think Estelle gets her character from both of us,” she said. “She is very curious about people, she is very social and very brave. It’s an asset in life, particularly in her role.”