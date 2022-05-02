Princess Estelle of Sweden Debuts Glasses — Just Like Dad Prince Daniel! — at King's Birthday Celebration
Princess Estelle is rocking a spectacular new look!
The young royal, 10, joined Sweden's royal family in celebrating her grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf's 76th birthday at the Royal Palace on Saturday. Alongside her parents, Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, as well as her brother, Prince Oscar, Estelle appeared at a balcony window to wave to the crowds — and she sported a new accessory.
For the first time in public, Princess Estelle wore a pair of black frame glasses for the outing. The rounded specs look a lot like the ones that have been worn by her dad, Prince Daniel, for many years.
The first glimpse at Princess Estelle's new look came in March in photos released to mark World Water Day. Estelle joined mom Princess Victoria and brother Prince Oscar in transferring jugs of water with the organization Wateraid.
Crowds gathered at the palace's Outer Courtyard on Saturday for the birthday festivities, starting with a performance by the Navy Music Corps.
King Carl Gustaf then emerged from the West Gate accompanied by son Prince Carl Philip for the Commandant-General's reception. The Commandant-General led a round of four cheers for the monarch, which was followed by The King's Song.
The King was also presented with flowers from visiting children.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Princess Estelle is second in line to the throne behind her mother. Even at her young age, she's already learning the ropes of royal life, even accompanying Princess Victoria and King Carl Gustaf on official outings (that don't interfere with school, of course).
King Carl Gustaf recently posed with his two immediate heirs in a glamorous new portrait that is being used on the homepage of the royal family's website.