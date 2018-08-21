The Princess and the Backpack! See Princess Estelle's Sweet Back-to-School Photos

First day jitters? Not for Princess Estelle!

Just one day after the Swedish royal family shared adorable photos of their summer break at Solliden Palace in Öland — which included pony rides, nature walks and boat rides — it was time for Estelle to kick off the new school year. Escorted by her parents, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, the 6-year-old was all smiles heading into her new school, Campus Manilla in Stockholm, on Tuesday.

Estelle, who is second in line to the Swedish throne behind her mother, wore the perfect first day ensemble: a white skirt and blue shirt, topped by a light pink jacket and her grey backpack.

Students headed into school in a unique way: by hopping aboard a yellow and red train for a ride!

In photos released by the family’s official Instagram page, she looked eager to learn seated at her desk among her classmates, and she happily looked over some learning materials.

Victoria said in an interview last year that Estelle’s lively personality is a mix from both her mother and father.

“I think Estelle gets her character from both of us,” she said. “She is very curious about people, she is very social and very brave. It’s an asset in life, particularly in her role.”