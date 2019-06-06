Sweden's Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar Show Off Their Sweet Sibling Bond in Traditional Dress!

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar look the part for Sweden’s Nationaldagen (National Day)!

New photos of the little royals, whose parents are Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, decked out in traditional garb were released on Thursday for the Swedish holiday, and they couldn’t be cuter.

Estelle, 7, is pictured wearing a traditional national dress in white, yellow and blue — the latter two colors appear on the country’s flag. However, Estelle is too young to wear the hat, known as a Sverigedräkten, which is also part of the costume. The head scarf is only worn by Swedish princesses once they’re married. Therefore, Estelle’s mom Victoria is permitted to wear one, as are Princess Madeleine, Princess Sofia, and of course, Queen Silvia.

Meanwhile, 3-year-old Oscar donned a simple yet classic button down shirt and dark blue shorts.

The siblings smile as they pose with flowers, then hold hands during an outdoor stroll (with Oscar adorably looking up to his big sister). They also work together to collect wild flowers in their pails.

Their aunt Princess Sofia also got in the spirit, donning the traditional dress at a ceremony celebrating Sweden’s national day at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. Her husband, Prince Carl Philip, looked handsome in a navy suit paired with a blue tie.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Michael Campanella/Getty

Meanwhile, Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf visited the province of Dalarna to celebrate the holiday. They were seen sitting in throne-like chairs at the town square, where crowds welcomed them by waving Swedish flags and giving them flowers.

Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf Kungahuset/Swedish Royal Court

Sweden began officially celebrating the holiday on June 6 in 1983 to commemorate the day Gustav Vasa was crowned king in 1523, as well as the day a new constitution was adopted in 1809. Arthur Hazelius, the founder of Skansen, Stockholm’s open-air museum, first suggested the idea for national day and started celebrating there as early as the 1890s.