Sweden's Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle Star in New Birthday Portraits (with a Cameo from Dog Rio!)

Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle of Sweden are growing up fast!

The palace celebrated Oscar turning 7 on March 2 and Estelle turning 11 on Feb. 23 with new royal portraits taken by photographer Linda Broström of the children at their home of Haga Castle outside Stockholm.

In the new photos, Prince Oscar strikes a casual pose in a grey sweater and black jeans as he poses with Rio, the family's Cavapoo (part poodle, part Cavalier King Charles Spaniel), on the couch. In another photo, the two children of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel sit back-to-back on a staircase as they smile at the camera.

Princess Estelle, who posed with her arms wrapped around her legs, wore a sweater paired with a black and white tweed skirt with matching white pantyhose for the shot.

Linda Broström/The Royal Court of Sweden

The outfit mirrors the one Princess Estelle wore in her portrait released for her birthday last Thursday. In that photo, she smiles at the camera while sitting on a chair in the palace. A small heart necklace can be seen adorning her neck.

Princess Estelle is second in line for the Swedish throne after her mother, Crown Princess Victoria, and grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf. She has already been accompanying Princess Victoria and King Carl Gustaf on official outings throughout the years.

Last year, the young royal showed off new glasses when making an appearance at her grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf's 76th birthday. The black frame glasses made her a mini-me of her dad, who has been wearing a similar pair for many years.

She also wired the frames in March photos released by the palace to mark World Water Day. Princess Estelle joined her mom and Prince Oscar in transferring jugs of water with the organization Wateraid.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. Michael Campanella/Getty

In July, Princess Victoria debuted a new portrait for her 45th birthday, wearing a pink and white patterned dress with pearl accessories and her hair swept into an elegant updo. She celebrated the occasion with a carriage ride at the Swedish royal family's summer residence of Solliden Palace with her husband and their two children.