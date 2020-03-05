Princess Estelle of Sweden's School Closes Due to a Student Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Image zoom Princess Estelle Linda Broström / Courtesy Royal Court

Princess Estelle of Sweden is studying from home after a fellow student tested positive for coronavirus.

Margareta Thorgren, Head of Information at the Court, confirmed to Swedish outlet Aftonbladet that the 8-year-old royal’s school is closed due to the illness.

“They have informed all parents with children at Campus Manilla that a student has been discovered who has tested positive for the coronavirus,” the spokeswoman said. “This means that Princess Estelle is conducting her studies from home today.”

Thorgen added, “I think people around the world and Sweden feel a great concern, when a positive case for a child has been discovered. So, of course, it is a major concern among all parents at school today. Therefore, it is extra important to listen to the recommendations of the Public Health Authority, follow them and at the same time do not suffer from panic.”

Image zoom Princess Estelle Raphael Stecksén/Kungahuset.se

Estelle, who is second in line to the Swedish throne behind her mother Crown Princess Victoria, started school at Campus Manilla in Stockholm in August 2018. Like any proud mom, Victoria shared a photo she snapped of her daughter going back to school this fall.

Earlier this week, Estelle’s grandparents, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, postponed an official dinner scheduled for March 4 due to cases of coronavirus (officially termed COVID-19) being detected in the country.

“Awaiting further development of events, Their Majesties, as hosts, choose to postpone the Official Dinner that was planned to be held at the Royal Palace on Wednesday, 4 March,” reads a statement on their website. “This is done out of consideration for the invited guests.”

The white-tie dinner takes place at the palace in Stockholm and is held a few times each year to celebrate people who have made contributions to Sweden.

Image zoom Queen Silvia and King Carl Gustaf IBL/Shutterstock

According to Swedish outlet Expressen, there are a total of 60 cases of coronavirus reported in Sweden. They note that most of those infected have traveled to Northern Italy or Iran, or they have been in contact with people who were in those countries.

Image zoom Chesnot/Getty

As of Wednesday, 129 cases of coronavirus and 9 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses in the United States were confirmed. Worldwide, there are over 94,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with most occurring in China, though new cases there have slowed.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty

Coronavirus was top of mind as Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Ireland on a three-day tour this week. Queen Elizabeth‘s grandson joked that he and his wife were “spreading coronavirus” while chatting with a National Ambulance Service paramedic during a reception at Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse on Tuesday.

“Sorry! We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop!” he said.

Coronavirus cases in the U.K. have recently risen to 85, according to the BBC. Though no deaths have been reported in the U.K. at this time.

A royal source tells PEOPLE that William has been taking the threat of the coronavirus seriously and that the couple is following guidance from Public Health England and the Department of Health — and that means “business as usual” for now.

During a royal outing on Wednesday, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles visited the London Transport Museum, where Camilla quipped, “I’m self-isolating,” while ducking into a one-person air raid shelter.