Princess Estelle of Sweden Is a Disney Princess Come to Life in New 8th Birthday Portraits!

Image zoom Princess Estelle Linda Broström / Courtesy Royal Court

Princess Estelle is the spitting image of her mother!

In celebration of the princess’ 8th birthday, the Swedish Royal Family shared two new portraits of Estelle on their official Instagram account on Sunday. One shows her looking into the camera with a soft smile (and a princess-worthy braid!) and the other with her 3-year-old brother Prince Oscar.

“Today, Princess Estelle turns 8!” the post was captioned.

Princess Estelle is the eldest child of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, as well as the eldest grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf, making her second in line for the Swedish throne after her mother.

RELATED: Swedish Royal Family Gives Rare Glimpse Into Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar’s Start to Summer

Image zoom Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar Linda Broström / Courtesy Royal Court

The pictures were taken in mid-February at Haga Castle outside Stockholm, where Estelle and Oscar live with their parents.

Just days before, the royal’s cousin Princess Leonore, the oldest child of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O’Neill, celebrated her 6th birthday in Miami, where the family relocated in the fall of 2018.

In October, King Carl XVI Gustaf announced his decision to have some of his grandchildren’s royal titles stripped. The palace announced that the children of Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill, as well as Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, are no longer official members of the royal house, which means they are no longer expected to perform official royal duties.

RELATED: Princess Estelle of Sweden, 7, Breaks Leg During Ski Accident in the Alps

Image zoom Princess Estelle Kungahuset.se/Getty

Earlier this year, the princess fractured her limb during a skiing accident while the royal family was enjoying a holiday in the Alps, the Royal Court’s Head of Information Margareta Thorgren confirmed to the Swedish outlet Aftonbladet. The spokeswoman added that Estelle was brought to the hospital for X-rays and placed in a cast.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Despite her young age, Princess Estelle has been skiing for most of her life. In fact, photos of the future queen on the slopes — and rocking a pink snow suit and cozy white hat — were released to celebrate her third birthday in 2015.