Sweden's Princess Estelle Is Mom Princess Victoria's Mini-Me in Christmas Photos 37 Years Apart!

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar celebrated St. Lucia's Day in costumes — just like their mom and uncle did as children

This mother-daughter pair requires a royal double take!

To mark St. Lucia's Day on Monday, Sweden's royal family shared a new photo of Princess Estelle and her younger brother Prince Oscar dressed up in costumes to celebrate. The Dec. 13 holiday honors a young girl who would secretly bring food to persecuted Christians. According to the story, St. Lucia would wear candles on her head so she had both of her hands free to carry the goods.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Princess Estelle, 9, played the part of St. Lucia, sporting a white frock with a red sash while carrying a basket of goodies while she poses in front of a Christmas tree with Prince Oscar, 5, who wears a red ensemble complete with Santa Claus hat. Mom Princess Victoria got behind the camera to capture the moment — and the Instagram post made sure to give the heir to the Swedish throne proper image credit.

The royal family also shared throwback photos of Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine taking part in the tradition back in 1984 — and it's hard to tell Princess Victoria and her daughter apart!

Princess Estelle Is Mom Victoria's Twin in Holiday Photos Princess Victoria and Queen Silvia | Credit: Jan Collsiöö

In the old photos, Queen Silvia helps affix a crown of candles on Princess Victoria's head as her younger siblings Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine look on. In another shot, Princess Victoria poses with her brother, who gets in the spirit with his own ensemble, including a tall hat adorned with stars.

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar have dressed up for the occasion before, including in 2019 when their portraits included the siblings riding a horse on the holiday.

The Swedish royals have also shared other Christmastime traditions with the public, including lighting Advent candles and welcoming Christmas trees to the palace.

Princess Estelle is the eldest child of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, as well as the eldest grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf, making her second in line for the Swedish throne after her mother.

Even at her young age, Princess Estelle is preparing for her future role as monarch. In October 2020, she joined mom Princess Victoria and grandfather King Carl Gustaf at the inauguration of the Golden Bridge in Stockholm.