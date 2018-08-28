Off to College! Princess Elisabeth of Belgium Gets Kisses from Siblings as She Leaves for School

Even the future queen of Belgium is experiencing the jitters of starting college.

The Belgian Royal Palace shared photos of Princess Elisabeth, the eldest daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, with her bags packed as she heads to UWC Atlantic College in Wales. In addition to posing with her suitcases, Elisabeth got a warm farewell from her three younger siblings — Prince Gabriel, 15, Prince Emmanuel, 12, and Princess Eléonore, 10 — who were snapped giving her an embrace (and a kiss on the cheek from Emmanuel!).

Even the family’s dog, a West Highland White Terrier, was on hand for the goodbye.

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

UWC Atlantic College is attended by approximately 350 students from more than 90 countries and follows an international curriculum that blends education and community service. Princess Elisabeth is in good company: Alumni include fellow royals like King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Princess Raiyah bint Al Hussein of Jordan.

Queen Elizabeth currently serves as president of the college alongside Queen Noor of Jordan. (Until his death in 2013, Nelson Mandela was also a president.)

The King of the Belgians is Philippe, who has been on the throne since his father, Albert II, abdicated for health reasons in July 2013. Princess Elisabeth took her father’s spot as the heir apparent.

Elisabeth previously attended a Dutch-speaking school in Brussels, and she also speaks French and English and was learning German, according to the royal family’s website.

In addition to participating in a number of sports — including tennis, skiing, hiking and scuba diving — Elisabeth also plays the piano, enjoys cooking and volunteers with children with learning difficulties, the elderly, the homeless and people with handicaps.