The Next Queen Elisabeth (of Belgium!) Celebrates 21st Birthday with Stunning New Portraits

Princess Elisabeth, heir to the Belgian throne, is currently enrolled at Oxford University in England

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 10:56 AM
princess elisabeth of belgium
Photo: HAND OUT BELGIAN ROYAL PALACE -/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty

Happy birthday, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium!

The heir to the Belgian throne turned 21 on Tuesday, and the palace released two gorgeous portraits to celebrate the occasion.

"Princess Elisabeth is celebrating her 21st birthday today! Happy Birthday!" the Belgian Royal Palace wrote on Twitter, sharing two shots of the royal looking out a window in an off-the-shoulder white top and statement gold earrings.

Elisabeth is currently enrolled at Oxford University in Oxford, England, completing a three-year course in history and politics at Lincoln College, the palace announced when she began her studies last fall. The future Queen previously earned her International Baccalaureate from the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales in 2020 and spent a year at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels.

When officials announced that Princess Elisabeth would study at Oxford, it was emphasized that she would frequently travel back to her home country to stay connected.

"The Princess will return to Belgium regularly and remain involved in Belgian public life," the statement said.

The eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Elisabeth became heir apparent to the Belgian throne in 2013 following the abdication of her grandfather, King Albert II.

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium
Princess Elisabeth. Laurie Dieffembacq - Royal Belgium Pool/Getty

When she eventually becomes monarch as expected, she will become Belgium's first Queen regnant. A new act of succession which introduced absolute primogeniture in the country was put into effect in 1991, 10 years before her birth.

As Princess Elisabeth celebrates her milestone birthday, royal duty has called her parents abroad. King Philippe, 62, and Queen Mathilde, 49, are currently in Lithuania for a three-day state visit, celebrating 100 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

LITHUANIA BELGIAN ROYALS
POOL DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty

On their first day, Queen Mathilde visited the Vilna Gaon Museum of Jewish History with First Lady Diana Nausėdienė while King Phillippe laid a wreath at Antakalnis cemetery, honoring those who lost their lives in the fight for Lithuanian independence.

The day wrapped with a glamorous state dinner at the Grand Presidential Palace of Vilnius. The King was dapper in a tux, while the Queen popped in a red cape gown with a blue floral print. Mathilde shimmered in a delicate tiara, sparkling as Elisabeth did for her first tiara moment over the summer.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium
Dirk Waem-Royal Belgium Pool/Getty

In June, royals from around the world gathered to celebrate the 18th birthday of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway with a grand gala. There, a significant picture was taken of four future Queens — including the birthday girl.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra took the center spot in a purple dress and the Boucheron Circlet Pearl Tiara, which originally belonged to her great-great-grandmother Princess Ingeborg of Sweden.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra (front C) poses for a with (front L and R) Princess Estelle of Sweden and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a> of Luxembourg and (back LtoR) Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange and Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant on the occasion of a gala dinner for her 18th birthday in Oslo on June 17, 2022. - Princess Ingrid Alexandra turned 18 on January 21, 2022. The celebrations were postponed until June due to the infection situation and coronavirus restrictions.
Front (L to R): Princess Estelle, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Charles. Back (L to R) Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Elisabeth. LISE ASERUD/NTB/AFP via Getty

Standing in the back row were Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, 18, Princess Elisabeth, while Princess Estelle of Sweden, 10, and Prince Charles of Luxembourg, 2, sat up front.

While Princess Estelle sported a floral headband that matched her blue dress for the photo op, the other princesses sported tiaras — for the first time ever! Princess Catharina-Amalia shined in the Dutch Star Tiara, while Princess Elisabeth debuted a sparkler that had never previously been seen.

Related Articles
Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra (front C) poses for a with (front L and R) Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of Luxembourg and (back LtoR) Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange and Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant on the occasion of a gala dinner for her 18th birthday in Oslo on June 17, 2022. - Princess Ingrid Alexandra turned 18 on January 21, 2022. The celebrations were postponed until June due to the infection situation and coronavirus restrictions.
Four Future Queens (and a Grand Duke!) Gather at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's Birthday Gala
future queens of Europe
Future Queens of Europe! Meet All the Female Heirs Set to Take the Throne
Princess Amalia of The Netherlands
Dutch Heir Princess Catharina-Amalia No Longer Lives in Amsterdam Student Housing Due to Threats
Tiara Time! Sweden's Royals Go Glam for Palace Dinner
Tiara Time! Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia Go Glam for Palace Dinner
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (13380549aj) Princess Maria Laura and William Isvy pictured leaving after the wedding ceremony of Princess Maria-Laura of Belgium and William Isvy, at the Saint Michael and Saint Gudula Cathedral (Cathedrale des Saints Michel et Gudule / Sint-Michiels- en Sint-Goedele kathedraal), Saturday 10 September 2022, in Brussels. Royal Wedding Princess Maria Laura With William Isvy, Brussels, Belgium - 10 Sep 2022
Royal Wedding Alert! Princess Maria Laura of Belgium Sports Two Bridal Looks — Including a Mini Dress
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Joachim of Denmark, Princess Marie of Denmark, Prince Nikolai of Denmark, Prince Felix of Denmark, Prince Henrik of Denmark and Princess Athena of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark at on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg, Denmark.
Queen Margrethe Speaks After Taking Prince and Princess Titles Away from Her Grandchildren
Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day, 20th November 1947
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Wedding: All the Details
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Princess Eléonore of Belgium Celebrates Birthday
Princess Eléonore of Belgium Cuddles Cute Pair of Pooches in Official 14th Birthday Portrait
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks of All Time
Princess Amalia
Dutch Princess Amalia Isn't Ready to Be Queen, Tells Her Father the King to 'Keep Eating Healthy'
Queen Elizabeth II (Centre Foreground) and Prince Philip (Right Foreground) are joined at Clarence House in London by Prince Charles, (Left Foreground) Prince Edward, (Right Background) Princess Anne (Centre Background) and Prince Andrew (Left Background) on the occasion of a dinner hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall to mark the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of The Queen and The Duke, 18 November 2007
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 4 Children
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Goes Out in N.Y.C., Plus the Downeys, Donald Glover, Florence Welch and More
Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips attend the Tusk Ball 2022 at the Natural History Museum in honour of African conservation on May 19, 2022 in London, England.
Princess Anne's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Jessica Chastain Eddie Redmayne
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Hang in London, Plus Hoda Kotb, Sarah Jessica Parker & More