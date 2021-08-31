Another Royal on Campus! Find Out Whose Footsteps Princess Elisabeth of Belgium Is Following

The heir to Belgium's throne just finished military academy and is onto a world famous university

The heir to Belgium's throne is joining the long list of Oxford University's royal attendees.

The Belgian royal family announced Tuesday that Princess Elisabeth, 19, will study history and politics at Lincoln College, which is part of Oxford University in the U.K., starting in October.

"The Princess will return to Belgium regularly and remain involved in Belgian public life," the palace said on Instagram.

They accompanied the announcement with a new photo of Princess Elisabeth, showing the teen smiling while dressed casually in jeans, a blouse and jacket.

Oxford University Takes Number One Position In The World University Rankings Oxford University | Credit: Carl Court/Getty

Princess Elisabeth joins a long list of royals who have studied at Oxford, including Edward VII and Edward VIII of the U.K., King Haakon of Norway, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Japan's Emperor Naruhito and her own father, Belgium's King Philippe.

Oxford also counts Stephen Hawking, J.R.R. Tolkien, Bill Clinton and many other famous faces among their alumni.

The school has even had literacy influences — the dining hall at the Harry Potter series' Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is based on the one used by students at the university's Christ Church College!

Princess Elisabeth enrolled at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels in 2020 after completing her studies at United World College of the Atlantic in Wales. Her alma mater just gained two new royal students: heir to the Spanish throne Princess Leonor, 15, and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, 16, are now classmates at the boarding school, aiming to earn their International Baccalaureates.