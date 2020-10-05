Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress Designer Praises The Crown's Version of Gown: ‘It Captures the Spirit’
Elizabeth Emanuel, who created the dress with her then-husband David Emanuel, says Emma Corrin looks "wonderful" in it
One of the designers of Princess Diana’s iconic wedding dress is praising how The Crown has brought the gown to life in the upcoming new season.
Elizabeth Emanuel says that actress Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana in the hit Netflix series' fourth season, looks “wonderful” in the gown after the first image was released over the weekend.
“The dress looks lovely,” Emanuel tells PEOPLE. “They have done a great job in capturing the spirit of the wedding gown."
Elizabeth created the original dress, with its stunning 25-ft train that unfolded down the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral on that July day nearly 40 years ago, with her then-husband David Emanuel. David spoke with the production team during the making of the fourth season, a Crown source confirms. But contrary to some reports, he and Elizabeth didn’t lend the producers the original patterns.
“Emma Corrin looks wonderful in it. I’m a big fan of The Crown, it’s an amazing series and I’m looking forward to seeing it when it comes out," Elizabeth tells PEOPLE.
Corrin, 24, shows off her uncanny resemblance to the late royal in the latest photo shared by the streaming service. "A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress. Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin," the caption reads.
The original dress was made of ivory silk taffeta and embellished with lace, hand embroidery, sequins and 10,000 pearls. The epic train was made of ivory taffeta and antique lace. (The lace used to trim the dress had belonged to Queen Mary.) Diana topped her bridal look off with the Spencer family heirloom tiara.
