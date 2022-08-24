Princess Diana's Death 25 Years Ago: Remembering the Key Figures — and How Their Lives Changed Forever

The world stopped on Aug. 31, 1997 when a car crash killed Princess Diana and two others. Twenty-five years later, Diana still has an impact on those whose lives were intertwined with hers

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Simon Perry
Published on August 24, 2022 08:00 AM
princess diana 09.05.22 - People Cover
01 of 09
Diana, Princess of Wales at Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art for a benefit ball
Princess Diana at the Met Gala in 1996. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Princess Diana was starting a new chapter following her divorce from Prince Charles, but her life was tragically cut short on Aug. 31, 1997, when a car accident killed her and two others, Dodi Al Fayed and driver Henri Paul. She was 36.

"There are very few moments like those in history. I remember where I was in every tiny detail when I heard about Diana," says royal biographer Ingrid Seward, who knew Diana personally. "It affected everybody."

Even 25 years later, Princess Diana's legacy continues to impact those whose lives were intertwined with hers.

02 of 09

Queen Elizabeth

queen elizabeth then/now
Shutterstock; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The Queen was criticized for her silence in the days that followed Diana's death, but she spoke out in a televised speech on Sept. 5 as both "your Queen" and "as a grandmother."

Although the monarch is usually stoic, she's shown her ability to express warmth, especially in recent years participating in comedy skits like at the 2012 Olympics with James Bond and sharing the screen with Paddington Bear for her Platinum Jubilee earlier this summer.

"The Queen can now see Diana's legacy is a huge force for good," says Seward.

03 of 09

Prince Charles

prince charles then/now
Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty; Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Andrew Morton, Diana's biographer, says that despite Prince Charles' many achievements as the longest-serving Prince of Wales, his first marriage will "always haunt him."

"Just as Henry VIII is remembered for his six wives, Prince Charles is remembered for his first wife," Morton says. "It will always haunt him. His life has been defined by his marriage."

04 of 09

Prince William

prince william then/now
James Gray/Shutterstock; Julian Finney/Getty

Prince William was just 15 when his mother died. Today, as a 40-year-old man and father of three, he carries on Diana's legacy— from supporting her causes to his hands-on approach as a dad to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. His recent decision to move his family from London to the countryside of Windsor reflects Diana's wishes for him to have as normal an upbringing as possible.

"William is the living example of his mother," says Diana's former bodyguard Ken Wharfe.

05 of 09

Prince Harry

prince harry then/now
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock; Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Prince Harry was just 12 when he walked behind his mother's casket during her funeral, something he later criticized.

"I don't think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances," he said in 2017.

Harry, now 37, has called himself "my mother's son," keeping her presence close through his charitable causes and his own family.

"Harry has made it perfectly clear that every decision he has made he refers upstairs to his mother," says Morton. "His decision to go to America—he felt she was watching over him and giving him the thumbs-up."

06 of 09

Charles Spencer

charles spencer then/now
John Stillwell/PA Images via Getty; Dave Benett/Getty

Princess Diana's brother memorably slammed the royal family and the press for their treatment of Diana in his eulogy, and he continues to defend her. Spencer, 58, recently called for a police investigation into the methods used by BBC journalist Martin Bashir to secure the infamous Panorama interview with Diana.

07 of 09

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

camilla

The public's blame largely fell on Camilla and her affair with Prince Charles. However, the pair married in 2005, and Queen Elizabeth announced her desire for Camilla to be known as "Queen Consort" when Prince Charles takes the throne.

"Her life has turned around perhaps more than anybody else's," says Morton. "Diana's death has put her right in the constitutional center of Britain."

08 of 09

Sarah Ferguson

sarah ferguson then/now
Princess Diana Archive/Getty; Shutterstock

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is known, was often pitted against her sister-in-law: "We were positioned as saint and sinner," she told PEOPLE in 2021.

When Diana died, the already fractured royal family broke apart even more, leaving Sarah outside the orbit. "She taught me so much of public life," said Fergie. "She was so brave."

09 of 09

Hasnat Khan

hasnat khan then/now
Stan Karczmarz/Sygma via Getty; Simon Parry/Shutterstock

Princess Diana and the Pakistan-born heart surgeon had a quiet romance from 1995 until shortly before her death, as he wasn't comfortable with the spotlight that came with dating the royal.

Khan, 64, spoke to the Daily Mail in 2021 against Bashir for the methods he used to secure his Panorama interview. "One of her most attractive qualities was her vulnerability," he said. "I later realized that Martin picked on those vulnerabilities and exploited them."

Related Articles
Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer (later To Become Princess Diana) At Buckingham Palace On The Day Of Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Relationship Timeline
Princess Diana on the cover of People Magazine
All of Princess Diana's PEOPLE Magazine Covers Through the Years
Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) attends the Armistice Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, 11th November 1988. She is wearing a black coat by Jasper Conran and a hat by Viv Knowland.
Investigator Calls Princess Diana's Death a 'Terrible, Tragic Accident' in First-Ever TV Interview
Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) gives a speech at the Hilton Hotel in London, during the Headway Charity Lunch, in which she resigns from her public duties and asks for 'time and space', 3rd December 1993. (Photo by Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)
Princess Diana HBO Doc Creators Defend Using Controversial Panorama Clip Despite Prince William's Wishes
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's Relationship Timeline
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and the Spencer family Tiara, ride in an open carriage, from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace, following their wedding on July 29, 1981 in London, England
Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding: All the Details
Princess Diana, James Hewitt
All About Princess Diana's Former Love Interest James Hewitt
Queen Elizabeth II (Centre Foreground) and Prince Philip (Right Foreground) are joined at Clarence House in London by Prince Charles, (Left Foreground) Prince Edward, (Right Background) Princess Anne (Centre Background) and Prince Andrew (Left Background) on the occasion of a dinner hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall to mark the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of The Queen and The Duke, 18 November 2007
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 4 Children
charles spencer, princess diana
Princess Diana's Brother Says He Was 'Groomed' by BBC Journalist in Renewed Call for Police Investigation
Tiggy Legge-Bourke
Royal Nanny Receives 'Substantial' Sum from BBC Over False Allegations to Secure Princess Diana Interview
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at eachother as they reopen the newly-renovated Edwardian community hall
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Turns 75! See Her Life in Photos
meghan sussex fashion
How Princess Diana and Meghan Markle Are Linked by Their Efforts to Revolutionize Royalty
Diana, Princess Of Wales
How Princess Diana Spent Her Last Birthday in 1997
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Sitting Volleyball Competition during day two of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation); CHAMBORD, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 09: Diana, Princess of Wales, poses outside Chateau de Chambord during her official visit to France on November 9, 1988 in Chambord, France. (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)
How Prince Harry Carries on Princess Diana's Legacy: His Mother's Son
prince harry, princess diana, prince william
How Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Modeling Princess Diana's Parenting Style
prince-william
Prince William at 40! See the Best Photo from Every Year of His Royal Life