Princess Diana's Death 25 Years Ago: Remembering the Key Figures — and How Their Lives Changed Forever

01 of 09 Princess Diana at the Met Gala in 1996. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty Images Princess Diana was starting a new chapter following her divorce from Prince Charles, but her life was tragically cut short on Aug. 31, 1997, when a car accident killed her and two others, Dodi Al Fayed and driver Henri Paul. She was 36. "There are very few moments like those in history. I remember where I was in every tiny detail when I heard about Diana," says royal biographer Ingrid Seward, who knew Diana personally. "It affected everybody." Even 25 years later, Princess Diana's legacy continues to impact those whose lives were intertwined with hers.

02 of 09 Queen Elizabeth Shutterstock; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty The Queen was criticized for her silence in the days that followed Diana's death, but she spoke out in a televised speech on Sept. 5 as both "your Queen" and "as a grandmother." Although the monarch is usually stoic, she's shown her ability to express warmth, especially in recent years participating in comedy skits like at the 2012 Olympics with James Bond and sharing the screen with Paddington Bear for her Platinum Jubilee earlier this summer. "The Queen can now see Diana's legacy is a huge force for good," says Seward.

03 of 09 Prince Charles Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty; Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock Andrew Morton, Diana's biographer, says that despite Prince Charles' many achievements as the longest-serving Prince of Wales, his first marriage will "always haunt him." "Just as Henry VIII is remembered for his six wives, Prince Charles is remembered for his first wife," Morton says. "It will always haunt him. His life has been defined by his marriage."

04 of 09 Prince William James Gray/Shutterstock; Julian Finney/Getty Prince William was just 15 when his mother died. Today, as a 40-year-old man and father of three, he carries on Diana's legacy— from supporting her causes to his hands-on approach as a dad to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. His recent decision to move his family from London to the countryside of Windsor reflects Diana's wishes for him to have as normal an upbringing as possible. "William is the living example of his mother," says Diana's former bodyguard Ken Wharfe.

05 of 09 Prince Harry Tim Rooke/Shutterstock; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Prince Harry was just 12 when he walked behind his mother's casket during her funeral, something he later criticized. "I don't think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances," he said in 2017. Harry, now 37, has called himself "my mother's son," keeping her presence close through his charitable causes and his own family. "Harry has made it perfectly clear that every decision he has made he refers upstairs to his mother," says Morton. "His decision to go to America—he felt she was watching over him and giving him the thumbs-up."

06 of 09 Charles Spencer John Stillwell/PA Images via Getty; Dave Benett/Getty Princess Diana's brother memorably slammed the royal family and the press for their treatment of Diana in his eulogy, and he continues to defend her. Spencer, 58, recently called for a police investigation into the methods used by BBC journalist Martin Bashir to secure the infamous Panorama interview with Diana.

07 of 09 Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall The public's blame largely fell on Camilla and her affair with Prince Charles. However, the pair married in 2005, and Queen Elizabeth announced her desire for Camilla to be known as "Queen Consort" when Prince Charles takes the throne. "Her life has turned around perhaps more than anybody else's," says Morton. "Diana's death has put her right in the constitutional center of Britain."

08 of 09 Sarah Ferguson Princess Diana Archive/Getty; Shutterstock Fergie, as the Duchess of York is known, was often pitted against her sister-in-law: "We were positioned as saint and sinner," she told PEOPLE in 2021. When Diana died, the already fractured royal family broke apart even more, leaving Sarah outside the orbit. "She taught me so much of public life," said Fergie. "She was so brave."