Diana's Boys: How Prince William and Prince Harry Keep Their Mom's Memory Alive

When Prince William and the then-Kate Middleton revealed their engagement in 2010, all eyes were on the familiar rock on Kate’s left ring finger. The 12-carat oval sapphire encircled with 14 solitaire diamonds is the same one Prince Charles gave to Diana in 1981.

During the couple’s official engagement interview, William said that he chose the ring to keep Diana a part of the experience. “Obviously she’s not going to be around to share any of the fun and excitement of it all – this was my way of keeping her close to it all.”