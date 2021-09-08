Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Secrets: Fake Clues, Hiccups and Hidden Touches by the Designers

Designer Elizabeth Emanuel has said that the young bride-to-be morphed as the weeks elapsed before her July 29, 1981, wedding to Prince Charles, losing a notable amount of the weight.

"Most brides do lose weight," Emanuel previously told PEOPLE. "So we weren't that worried when she did. She ended up with a 23-inch waist from a 26- to 27- inch."

Years later, Diana spoke publicly about her struggle with bulimia during the time of her wedding.

"The bulimia started the week after we got engaged (and would take nearly a decade to overcome)," Diana said in Andrew Morton's book, Diana: Her True Story — in Her Own Words.

"My husband [Prince Charles] put his hand on my waistline and said: 'Oh, a bit chubby here, aren't we?' and that triggered off something in me. And the Camilla thing," she said, referencing Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.