See Princess Diana's Best Looks Replicated by The Crown's Emma Corrin Side-by-Side

Princess Diana's 1980s style was recreated for Netflix's The Crown — including some her most iconic looks

By Stephanie Petit
November 16, 2020 03:09 PM

Credit: Des Willie/Netflix; Reginald Davis/Shutterstock

The Crown perfectly replicated Princess Diana's look for her engagement portraits with Prince Charles: a blue suit over a blouse featuring a tied neck.

Credit: Des Willie/Netflix; David Levenson/Getty Images

Emma Corrin said everyone on set "went completely silent" when she stepped out in a replica of Princes Diana's wedding dress.

Credit: Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty; Des Willie/Netflix

The Crown recreated Princess Diana and Prince Charles' looks for an episode featuring their 1983 tour of Australia.

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty; SplashNews.com

This pink polka dot dress and matching fascinator calls for a royal double take!

Credit: Des Willie/Netflix; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The Crown added a tiara and matching necklace to Princess Diana's red polka dot dress with spaghetti straps.

Credit: Dean/SplashNews.com; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana paired a strapless dress with a matching scarf — a combination also worn by Emma Corrin's character.

Credit: Des Willie/Netflix; Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

While not a direct replica, a one-shoulder dress was one of Princess Diana's go-to gown silhouettes.

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty; SplashNews.com

For a night out in New York City, Princess Diana sported a white gown in a sea of black.

