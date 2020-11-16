See Princess Diana's Best Looks Replicated by The Crown's Emma Corrin Side-by-Side
Princess Diana's 1980s style was recreated for Netflix's The Crown — including some her most iconic looks
The Crown perfectly replicated Princess Diana's look for her engagement portraits with Prince Charles: a blue suit over a blouse featuring a tied neck.
Emma Corrin said everyone on set "went completely silent" when she stepped out in a replica of Princes Diana's wedding dress.
The Crown recreated Princess Diana and Prince Charles' looks for an episode featuring their 1983 tour of Australia.
This pink polka dot dress and matching fascinator calls for a royal double take!
The Crown added a tiara and matching necklace to Princess Diana's red polka dot dress with spaghetti straps.
Princess Diana paired a strapless dress with a matching scarf — a combination also worn by Emma Corrin's character.
While not a direct replica, a one-shoulder dress was one of Princess Diana's go-to gown silhouettes.
For a night out in New York City, Princess Diana sported a white gown in a sea of black.