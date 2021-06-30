Princess Diana's beloved forget-me-nots and scents of lavender will fill the air of the Sunken Garden

Princess Diana's Favorite Garden: All About the Floral Haven Where William and Harry Are Unveiling Her Statue

Prince William and Prince Harry aren't just honoring Princess Diana with a statue — they're sprucing up one of their late mother's favorite havens with a full remodel.

On Thursday, which would have been Diana's 60th birthday, the brothers are unveiling a new tribute to "England's Rose" in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

More than 4,000 flowers have been planted — in addition to 200 roses, 100 forget-me-nots (Diana's favorite flower) and 300 tulips of three varieties, there are 500 lavender plants, 50 sweet peas and 100 dahlias.

The newly created deeper flower borders and a more generous lawn was designed to "create a calmer and more reflective setting for the statue," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The newly redesigned Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace Credit: Kensington Palace

On Thursday, the William and Harry will be joined by Diana's close family members, statue committee members, the statue's creator Ian Rank-Broadley and Sunken Garden designer Pip Morrison for a small, personal unveiling ceremony.

Designed by Morrison, the space was refashioned by a five-gardener team led by Graham Dillamore, the deputy head of Gardens and Estates at Historic Royal Palaces, which manages the palace.

The Sunken Garden will be the permanent home of the statue and was one of The Princess's favorite locations.

Dillamore explains in a statement, "While she was in residence at Kensington Palace, Diana, Princess of Wales regularly admired the changing floral displays in the Sunken Garden and would always stop to talk with me and the other gardeners who cared for it."

Continues Dillamore, "Over three decades later, I'm honoured to have been part of the team preparing the garden for the installation of this statue. We've incorporated a number of the Princess's favourite flowers into the design, and I hope that visitors to the palace and gardens will enjoy its peaceful setting, and take a moment to reflect on the life and legacy of the Princess."

Morrison adds in a statement: "This has been a very special project to work on, as the Sunken Garden was a favourite place of Diana, Princess of Wales. We have worked carefully to ensure that the new layout and planting scheme compliments the statue, providing a calming place for people who visit Kensington Palace to remember The Princess."

It's not the first time the garden has been redesigned in recent years. In 2017, the garden was temporarily renamed The White Garden and planted with flowers in white and soft pastel colors, which took inspiration from items from The Princess's wardrobe then on display in the palace.