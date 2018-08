Remembering Princess Diana: How She Spent Her Final Summer

After their much-captured trip to St. Tropez, Dodi and Diana’s romance quickly evolved into one of the world’s most talked about. On August 30, the two arrived in Paris after spending nine days together vacationing in the French and Italian Rivera. It was just a few hours later that both Diana and Dodi were killed in a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma road tunnel, driving from the Hotel Ritz Paris to another apartment in the city.