The unveiling of a statue honoring Princess Diana at Kensington Palace will take place on July 1, which would have been her 60th birthday

Prince Harry and Prince William to Reunite at Princess Diana Statue Unveiling - Who Else Will Attend?

Prince Harry and Prince William are fronting a small group of people who will be present for the unveiling of a statue honoring Princess Diana at Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been her 60th birthday.

On Friday, Kensington Palace released new details of the ceremony, officially confirming Prince William and Prince Harry's reunion. Harry made the flight from California to the U.K. on Friday and will isolate at Frogmore Cottage for the next few days.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The brothers will be joined by close family members of Princess Diana, statue committee members, the statue's sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and Pip Morrison, the designer of the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of people attending has been scaled down. The palace did not say that William's wife Kate Middleton would be in attendance. Meghan Markle stayed in California with the couple's two young children: 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and their daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4.

prince harry, princess diana, prince william Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William | Credit: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

Plans for the Princess Diana statue were first announced in February 2017, the year of many commemorations of Diana's life, as it marked 20 years since she died in a car crash in Paris at age 36.

The statue was "commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world," the palace said in a statement last year.

"The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy," they said.

prince harry, princess diana, prince william Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry | Credit: Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty

Prince William, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, formed a committee made up one of Diana's sisters, some friends, experts and charity contacts to help come up with the fitting tribute to her. They commissioned Ian Rank-Broadley, the sculptor behind the image of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth that has been used to decorate all British coins since 1998, as the person to create the tribute.

The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor Prince William and Prince Harry with Peter Phillips at Prince Philip's funeral. | Credit: Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images