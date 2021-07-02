"The statue aims to reflect the warmth, elegance and energy of Diana, Princess of Wales," Kensington Palace said

What Is the Significance of the Poem Inscribed on Princess Diana's New Statue?

Princess Diana's newly unveiled statue at Kensington Palace is accompanied by a poem that has been previously connected to the late royal.

Beneath the statue of Diana with three children, which was debuted on Thursday by her sons Prince Harry and Prince William, a paving stone is engraved with an extract from the poem "The Measure of A Man."

"These are the units to measure the worth, of this woman as a woman regardless of birth," the poem reads. "Not what was her station? But had she a heart? How did she play her God-given part?"

The poem was previously featured in the program for the 2007 memorial service for Princess Diana, 10 years after she died at age 36 following a car crash in Paris.

Prince William, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, reunited on what would have been a milestone day for Diana and unveiled the statue in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

"Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," the brothers said in a joint statement.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy," the statement continued. They also thanked "all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive."