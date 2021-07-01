The statue depicts Diana, who died at age 36 following a 1997 car crash in Paris, surrounded by three children

Princess Diana Statue's Outfit Appears to Be Inspired by a Sweet Photo with William and Harry

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales

Princess Diana has been honored with a statue at Kensington Palace — and the casual outfit chosen for the tribute seems to be inspired by a sweet photo featuring her two sons.

The statue depicts Diana, who died at age 36 following a 1997 car crash in Paris, surrounded by three children, with her arms placed on their shoulders. She's wearing a button-down blouse and skirt featuring a statement belt — which appears to be the same outfit she sported in a 1993 holiday card featuring Prince Harry and Prince William.

The card showed the trio (without Prince Charles) posing behind a couch, although the statue seems to show Diana with a different haircut than the holiday card portrait.

Kensington Palace announced that "the portrait and style of dress was based on the final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion."

Prince William, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, reunited on Thursday, what would have been Diana's 60th birthday, to unveil the statue in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

"The statue aims to reflect the warmth, elegance and energy of Diana, Princess of Wales, in addition to her work and the impact she had on so many people," the palace said. "The figure of Diana, Princess of Wales is surrounded by three children who represent the universality and generational impact of The Princess' work."

The brothers said in a joint statement: "Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better."