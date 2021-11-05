Princess Diana's Fateful Christmas at Sandringham: Inside the Real-Life 3 Days in Spencer

Princess Diana told Andrew Morton for his 1992 book that Christmas with the royals was "highly fraught" and marked by "lots of tension"

Did one Christmas really mean the end of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage?

Spencer, director Pablo Larraín's highly buzzy film starring Kristen Stewart as the Princess of Wales, follows three days over the Christmas holiday at Sandringham in 1991, when an anguished Diana resolved to end her broken marriage.

In real life, there were apparent signs of strain. Princess Diana joined the rest of the royal family in their traditional Christmas morning church outing with sons Prince William and Prince Harry. As they walked along the path and greeted well-wishers, Diana and Charles walked separately. Even in group photos, Princess Diana appears smiling — buffered from Charles by several members of the family.

Princess Diana also told Andrew Morton for his 1992 book Diana: Her True Story that Christmas with the royals was "highly fraught" and marked by "lots of tension."

British royals Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Diana, Princess of Wales Prince Charles and Prince Diana at Christmas 1991 | Credit: Princess Diana Archive/Getty

By the early '90s, Diana had been treated for bulimia, but the cycle of bingeing and purging still cropped up periodically. "Especially" at the Queen's estates in Windsor, Balmoral or Sandringham," she told Morton. "Sick the whole time."

Princess Diana and Prince Charles announced their separation in 1992, 11 years after their extravagant wedding. After Charles publicly admitted his infidelity and Diana gave her infamous BBC interview — in which she said that there were "three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded" — they finally made their divorce official in 1996 at Queen Elizabeth's urging.

While Spencer's storytelling is fanciful (it even includes a cameo from King Henry VIII's beheaded wife Anne Boleyn), it captures the essence of that holiday gathering: smiles for the public eye and misery behind closed doors.