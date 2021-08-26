Spencer, in which Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana during a decisive moment in her unraveling marriage to Prince Charles, premieres at the Venice Film Festival before it hits screens on November 5

Hear Kristen Stewart's Cryptic First Words as Princess Diana in the New Spencer Trailer

See First Photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

Royal watchers and movie fans finally Kristen Stewart's highly anticipated turn as Princess Diana as NEON released the first official teaser trailer for Spencer on Thursday.

Sweeping and dramatic, the minute-long clip is set to a haunting children's choir rendition of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day."

We see meticulous preparations underway for a holiday meal at the royals' Sandringham Estate in December 1991. Jackie director Pablo Larraín has set the film in one momentous weekend for Princess Diana as she decides to leave her fractured marriage.

Though pains are being taken to give the appearance of perfection at the dinner table, Diana is in the midst of a private emotional breakdown in the bathroom when a servant knocks on the bathroom and says, "Ma'am, they're waiting for you."

From there, Stewart's Diana dances wildly, wears a parade of fashions (including the same dress seen in the evocative first poster NEON released on Wednesday) and struggles with the flash of paparazzi bulbs.

In between, though Jack Farthing's Prince Charles looks as pained as his increasingly estranged wife, the royals all put on a serene face for their annual family portrait.

We also get a first glimpse of Oscar-nominated actress Sally Hawkins as a confidante who tells Diana, "They know everything."

At which point we hear Stewart's first, cryptic words on screen as Diana: "They don't."

According to Stewart, 31, "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."