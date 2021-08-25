Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Sinks into Royal Life in Dramatic First Spencer Poster

The first footage from Spencer, Pablo Larraín's Princess Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart, was also released at CinemaCon on Wednesday

Kristen Stewart is quite literally disappearing into the role of Princess Diana.

NEON has released the first official poster for Spencer, the forthcoming drama helmed by Chilean director Pablo Larraín, which will present a snapshot of a critical moment in the dissolution of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles.

In the artwork, Stewart's back is turned and she's in a slumped pose, apparently crying into an ornately embellished off-white gown with a vast skirt that simultaneously looks fit for a bride and like quicksand consuming the princess.

The film is set over the course of a weekend in December 1991, when Princess Diana joined the royal family for Christmas as the Sandringham Estate and decided to leave her fractured marriage.

"Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," Stewart, 31, said at the time. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

Also on Wednesday, the studio released a teaser trailer and the first footage from the biopic at CinemaCon, according to EW.

Though the scene has not been released publicly, it portrays a confrontation across a billiards table between Stewart's Diana and Charles (Poldark star Jack Farthing). Diana bangs the pool table in rage and Charles hints at his wife's infidelities and questions her for refusing to conform to royal standards.

"There's two of everyone," he tells her, per EW. "We are given tasks, you have to be able to make your body do things you hate."

She shoots back, "That you hate?"

"Yes," says Charles, "for the good of the country. For the people, because they don't want us to be people. That's how it is. I'm sorry I thought you knew."

NEON previously released a photo in March of Stewart in character, looking straight into the camera with her head resting on her hand, which is adorned with a replica of Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Diana's oldest son, Prince William, later proposed to Kate Middleton with the famous ring, which Kate still wears.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana | Credit: Shoebox Films